Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (“Alta Mesa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 25, 2019, the Company announced that it “had an ineffective internal control over financial reporting due to an identified material weakness in both the design of its controls and the execution of its control procedures.” The Company further disclosed that “Alta Mesa Resources expects to record material, non-cash asset impairment charges” of approximately $3.1 billion.

On this news, Alta Mesa’s share price fell approximately $0.58, or nearly 64%, to close at $0.33 per share on February 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Alta Mesa securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

