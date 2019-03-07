Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (“Alta Mesa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2019, the Company announced that it “had an ineffective internal control over financial reporting due to an identified material weakness in both the design of its controls and the execution of its control procedures.” The Company further disclosed that “Alta Mesa Resources expects to record material, non-cash asset impairment charges” of approximately $3.1 billion.

On this news, Alta Mesa’s share price fell approximately $0.58, or nearly 64%, to close at $0.33 per share on February 26, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

