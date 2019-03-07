07/03/2019 02:09:35

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On March 4, 2019, CenturyLink disclosed that it had “identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.” As a result, the Company would not be able to timely file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018. On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply during intraday trading, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased CenturyLink securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
06 Mar - 
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Centur..
04 Mar - 
CenturyLink Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Vio..
19 Feb - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in CenturyLink, Textain..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:09 CTL
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors
06 Mar CTL
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against CenturyLink; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
04 Mar CTL
CenturyLink Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
19 Feb CTL
Market Trends Toward New Normal in CenturyLink, Textainer Group, BeiGene, Nova Measuring Instruments, One Liberty Properties, and Westwood Holdings Group — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
14 Jan CTL
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Martha Bejar to Its Board of Directors
04 Dec JCP
Recent Analysis Shows Virtusa, CenturyLink, J. C. Penney, L Brands, State Street, and Sysco Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
12 Nov INFN
CenturyLink and Infinera Support One of the World’s Fastest Temporary Networks at SC18
25 Oct CTL
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Gannett Co., Cadiz, CenturyLink, Crocs, NetApp, and WESCO International — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
25 Sep CTL
Report: Developing Opportunities within Sabra Healthcare REIT, MGP Ingredients, Garmin, Noble Midstream Partners LP, CenturyLink, and PDC Energy — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
04 Aug CTL
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Has Filed a Derivative Action on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) And Against Its Directors

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
2
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
3
Leading UK publisher TI Media Selects Selligent Marketing Cloud to Power Digital Experiences for more than 40 Publications
4
ERYTECH to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Business Update
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Related stock quotes

CenturyLink Inc 11.56 -3.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

02:24
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
02:19
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
02:17
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc. Investors
02:15
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper
02:13
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors
02:09
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CenturyLink, Inc. Investors
02:08
Berry Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results and Board Changes

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 02:50:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-07 03:50:42 - 2019-03-07 02:50:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY