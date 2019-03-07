Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Hexindai Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Hexindai Inc. investors (“Hexindai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HX ) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On January 15, 2019, Bonitas Research published a report alleging that Hexindai had overstated revenue and profits in its financial statements preceding the IPO and that the Company had siphoned the IPO proceeds to insiders. On this news, shares of Hexindai fell, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Hexindai, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com

shareholders@glancylaw.com