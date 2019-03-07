07/03/2019 02:52:03

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated (“MicroStrategy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSTR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On January 29, 2019, the Company disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting. The Company stated that the material weakness “relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access, program change-management and other matters impacting information technology systems that support MicroStrategy’s financial reporting processes.” On this news, shares of MicroStrategy fell $10.90 per share, or more than 7%, to close at $127.37 per share on January 30, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased MicroStrategy securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

