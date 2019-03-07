HR Technology Conference & Exposition Unveils Exclusive HR Technology Market Report from Josh Bersin

HORSHAM, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today announced the availability of its exclusive 2019 forecast research report, produced by Josh Bersin, world-known industry analyst and founder of Bersin by Deloitte. Available to 2018 premium pass attendees, the 2019 HR Technology Market Report identifies 11 market trends, or “seismic shifts” as Bersin calls them, influencing purchasing decisions today.

To help unpack this comprehensive study of the HR technology markets, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® and Bersin are teaming up to host a webinar, “ The HR Tech Tsunami: What Does It Mean to You? ” on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Drawing on the research, Bersin will explore the workforce trends and technology-related disruptions impacting enterprise organizations, and how these factor into strategy and planning conversations.

Bersin explains, “HR technology is an ever-expanding, always evolving market, but this year, it’s changing at a faster rate than ever before. From automation to artificial intelligence, the sheer power of technology is increasing and with it – the way the world works. Companies of all sizes and across all industries need to understand what these emerging developments mean for their workforces as well as their bottom lines.”

Bersin will also take his insights, expertise and market-making opinions to the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® taking place October 1 - 4, 2019 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. There, he will deliver the keynote “Making Sense of It All: How Technology Is Shaping the New HR Agenda” and preview next year’s research report.

Conference co-chair Steve Boese said, “Whether he’s writing or speaking, Josh consistently delivers deep, actionable insights with the needs of today’s employers in mind. His approach and way of thinking make it possible to understand the nuances of what’s become, in recent years, an enormous space. We’re thrilled to share this exclusive research and supporting webinar in the lead up to our 2019 event.”

In addition to Bersin, other presenters for the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® include Barbara Corcoran, star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and Ravin Jesuthasan, a global expert on the future of work. The full agenda is forthcoming.

Conference registration is now open. Premium pass attendees for 2019 will receive a complimentary copy of the 2020 HR Technology Market Report once published. Discounted rates and team incentive offers are also available. For more information, please visit https://www.hrtechconference.com/register.html .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

