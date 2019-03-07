Hydrogenics to Attend the Roth Capital Conference on March 18, 2019

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS; TSX: HYG), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, today announced that it will attend the 31st Annual Roth Capital Conference on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Management will review the Company's operations and outlook in meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Interested investors are urged to contact Roth Capital or Hydrogenics Investor Relations for further information.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, China, India, Europe, the US and Canada.

