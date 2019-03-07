07/03/2019 12:00:00

Hydrogenics to Attend the Roth Capital Conference on March 18, 2019

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS; TSX: HYG), a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, today announced that it will attend the 31st Annual Roth Capital Conference on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel. Management will review the Company's operations and outlook in meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. Interested investors are urged to contact Roth Capital or Hydrogenics Investor Relations for further information.  

To view the Company’s presentation and related materials, please visit the website at www.hydrogenics.com.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation

is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, China, India, Europe, the US and Canada.

Company Contacts:

Chris Witty

Hydrogenics Investor Relations

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com

Hydrogenics logo

Related content
04 Mar - 
Hydrogenics Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call on..
25 Feb - 
Hydrogenics to Deliver World’s Largest Hydrogen Electro..
07 Feb - 
Hydrogenics Announces Board of Directors Appointment
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:00 HYGS
Hydrogenics to Attend the Roth Capital Conference on March 18, 2019
04 Mar HYGS
Hydrogenics Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call on March 15, 2019
25 Feb HYGS
Hydrogenics to Deliver World’s Largest Hydrogen Electrolysis Plant
07 Feb HYGS
Hydrogenics Announces Board of Directors Appointment
24 Jan HYGS
Hydrogenics Announces Closing of US$20.5 million Private Placement
08 Jan HYGS
Hydrogenics Provides Update on US$20.5 million Private Placement
21 Dec HYGS
Hydrogenics Announces US$20.5 million Private Placement and Technology Partnership with Air Liquide
04 Dec HYGS
Hydrogenics Awarded Contract for Aircraft Fuel Cell Development & Supply
08 Nov HYGS
Hydrogenics to Present at Upcoming Investor Events
02 Nov HYGS
Hydrogenics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
3
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Related stock quotes

Hydrogenics Corporation 8.250 -7.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

12:15
Intelligent Systems Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
12:15
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind ArcelorMittal, Cohen & Steers, Myriad Genetics, Lexington Realty Trust, NorthWestern, and Chesapeake Utilities — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12:10
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Manulife Financial, Fidelity National Financial, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Ericsson, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Astec Industries — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12:06
Net Asset Value(s)
12:06
Net Asset Value(s)
12:05
XOMA Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Operating Highlights
12:04
Net Asset Value(s)
12:01
Net Asset Value(s)
12:00
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 12:31:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-07 13:31:34 - 2019-03-07 12:31:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY