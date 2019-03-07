07/03/2019 13:33:00

J. Scott Daniels, PhD, Joins BASi as Senior Vice President of DMPK, Filling Key Scientific Leadership Position

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (“BASi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of J. Scott Daniels, PhD, as Senior Vice President of DMPK, effective as of March 1, 2019. Dr. Daniels fills a strategic scientific leadership position within the Company that in recent months has made other key appointments to its organizational leadership following its acquisition of Seventh Wave Laboratories in July of last year.

Dr. Daniels is an accomplished executive in pharmaceutical research and development, and brings over fifteen years of experience and leadership to the Company. He has advanced the fields of biotransformation and drug metabolism during tenures at DuPont Pharmaceuticals, Millennium, Pfizer, and Precera Biosciences, publishing in areas of drug metabolism, chemical toxicology and pharmacology. 

“I have immense respect for Scott’s scientific expertise in the fields of drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and bioanalytical chemistry, and the utmost confidence in his ability to strengthen our Company’s core leadership as we continue to assemble our world-class scientific team,” said John E. Sagartz, DVM, PhD, DACVP, BASi’s Chief Strategy Officer. “His appointment positions us even more solidly towards providing premier support for our clients’ R&D objectives and accelerating our growth as a Company.”

Prior to joining BASi, Dr. Daniels was Chief Scientific Officer at Precera Biosciences, and Director of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) in the Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery at Vanderbilt University Medical School. Dr. Daniels is an Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Dr. Daniels received his undergraduate degree in Biology and Chemistry from Southwest Baptist University and his doctorate in Chemistry at University of Missouri-Columbia, and performed his post-doctoral research in chemical toxicology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this team and to join a Company whose rich history and people I’ve known and admired during a career in drug discovery and development,” said Dr. Daniels. “When I think about the Company’s forward momentum and broad spectrum of scientific expertise, I know that our integrated drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic division will strengthen the Company’s capabilities for supporting drug safety and pharmacology studies and helping our clients reach their goals.”  

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. BASi’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

