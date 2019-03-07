Jitterbit Hires Industry Veteran Ron Wastal to Take Partner Ecosystem to the Next Level

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced that former MuleSoft and Cast Iron Systems executive Ron Wastal has joined the company to serve as senior vice president of business development, alliances and channels. In this new role, Wastal will focus on taking Jitterbit’s burgeoning partner ecosystem to the next level by helping SaaS technology vendors and consulting partners create new client offerings with Jitterbit’s API and integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS).

The market opportunity for iPaaS and API technology and related services is rapidly expanding as more companies realize they must quickly integrate new technologies, such as cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, mobile devices, machine learning, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and blockchain, with their existing legacy systems in order to execute effective digital transformation programs.

Integration is also a major challenge for SaaS providers and implementers, who must connect, test and support these new digital applications within ever-evolving industry ecosystems. Jitterbit is uniquely positioned to empower SaaS providers and consulting partners to create prepackaged, domain-specific APIs and integrations with their customers’ critical systems of record, intelligence, planning and engagement to deliver new and expanding return on investment for their clients. With Wastal joining the team, Jitterbit plans to focus more resources on helping SaaS technology and consulting partners understand and leverage this iPaaS and API market opportunity for their “land” and especially their “expand” business models through predefined client integration offerings.

“Customers are looking for partners who can help them understand how to transform their rapidly evolving business systems and processes to improve digital experiences in their products and for their customers and employees,” said Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos. “We’re excited to leverage Ron’s expertise and experience to build a next-generation partner ecosystem based on Jitterbit’s low-code and no-code iPaaS and API solutions, which are uniquely suited to satisfy the market demand for rapid integration solutions that are easy to use and inexpensive to build, evolve and support.”

Wastal has over 20 years experience creating partner ecosystems for venture-backed companies, helping to pave the way for three IPOs and six acquisitions. He has deep industry knowledge having worked for a range of integration, API management, and SaaS application providers. In his most recent role, Wastal served as vice president of global channels and alliances for Apptio (acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2019). Previously, Ron was vice president of global strategic alliances at MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce.com in 2018) and vice president of global business development, alliances and channels at Cast Iron Systems (acquired by IBM in 2010).

“The Jitterbit iPaaS and API transformation platform offers a compelling foundation to meet the rapidly growing demand for fast and easy-to-use connectivity solutions, and I’m excited to extend our partner ecosystem to help even more customers benefit from this valuable technology,” Wastal said. “We understand that our technology and consulting partners play a vital role in powering digital transformation for the enterprise, and we plan to bring even greater support and investment to our partner community to scale their businesses.”

