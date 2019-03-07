07/03/2019 07:00:00

LTS Unit Enroute to Moftinu

JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), is pleased to announce that the final assembly and testing of the Low Temperature Separation Unit (“LTS”) has been completed.  The LTS was loaded and has left today from the Confind fabrication yard in Campina, Romania to the Moftinu plant site.  The Moftinu site is approximately 550 km from the Confind facility.

Once on site the LTS will be reassembled and work will commence to install the unit in preparation for gas production.

The reassembly and installation of the Triethylene Glycol Unit (“TEG”) is proceeding as planned.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation’s or management’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as “plans”, “assumes”, “will”, “anticipate” and “may” or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation’s filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation’s control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

