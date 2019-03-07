07/03/2019 09:34:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 7

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 6 March 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,366.68p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,368.59p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.2%.  There are currently 90,566,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
7 March 2019

Related content
06 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:34 E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Mar E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Mar E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:ASL
Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Mar E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:ASL
Directorate Change
01 Mar E:ASL
Result of AGM
28 Feb E:ASL
Total Voting Rights
28 Feb E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
2
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
3
Leading UK publisher TI Media Selects Selligent Marketing Cloud to Power Digital Experiences for more than 40 Publications
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Related stock quotes

Aberforth Smaller Compan.. 1,254.00 -0.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

10:05
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
10:01
Revised Proxy Form for Use at the 2019 First EGM
10:00
Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
09:53
111, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
09:53
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products
09:38
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
09:37
Net Asset Value(s)
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 10:29:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-07 11:29:47 - 2019-03-07 10:29:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY