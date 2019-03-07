07/03/2019 09:37:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 7

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (“ASLIT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) for the above company as at the close of business on 6 March 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =87.83p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 89.14p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 105.44p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 105.95p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
7 March 2019

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
44
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
33
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
25
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
18
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
13
05 Mar
 
Men pas nu på.....Der er stadig ytringsfrihed i Danmark og indlæg skal i hvert fald ikke slettes, bl..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
2
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
3
Leading UK publisher TI Media Selects Selligent Marketing Cloud to Power Digital Experiences for more than 40 Publications
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Latest news

10:05
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
10:01
Revised Proxy Form for Use at the 2019 First EGM
10:00
Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
09:53
111, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
09:53
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products
09:38
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
09:37
Net Asset Value(s)
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 10:30:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-07 11:30:02 - 2019-03-07 10:30:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY