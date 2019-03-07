07/03/2019 12:01:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 7

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 06-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            181.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue                             183.29p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 06-March-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            70.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            71.00p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:    GBP24.35m
Borrowing Level:                                             19%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

