07/03/2019

Old National Bancorp to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Ryan, Chief Financial Officer of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), will be participating in a bank panel titled, “Getting it Done: A Look at Regional Banking Across the Country” at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern in New York.

Interested investors may listen to the live audio-only webcast of the presentation by accessing the Investor Relations section at oldnational.com.  Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes before the event to download and install any necessary audio software and register for the free webcast.  For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same site for 90 days.  There is no charge to access this event.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.7 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Contact:

Lynell J. Walton – (812) 464-1366

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

Old National Bancorp Logo


