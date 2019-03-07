07/03/2019 17:00:54

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CenturyLink, Inc. (“CenturyLink” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CTL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CenturyLink admitted on March 4, 2019, that it had “identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.” Due to this weakness, the Company would not file its annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018, in a timely manner. Based on this news, shares of CenturyLink fell, harming investors.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Related stock quotes

CenturyLink Inc 12.04 4.1% Stock price increasing

