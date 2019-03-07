07/03/2019 07:00:00

OpsRamp a Silver Sponsor at Cloud Expo Europe in ExCeL, London

LONDON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the service-centric AIOps platform for the modern hybrid enterprise, today announced it’s a silver sponsor of the Cloud Expo Europe in ExCeL, London from March 12th-13th. The company will demonstrate how enterprises can accelerate business transformation through a digital operations command centre powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The OpsRamp platform is currently used by over 1,800 organisations worldwide to monitor, manage and optimise any workload or service, whether on-premises or in the public or private cloud.

“Cloud Expo Europe is the UK’s biggest event showcasing the latest strategies for cloud monitoring, management, and migration,” said Steve Randall, head of UK and EMEA sales for OpsRamp. “We’re excited to showcase the power of our multi-tenant SaaS solution and how it helps IT organisations deliver IT operations as a service from one digital operations command center.”

Eric Cook, EMEA Director of Solutions Consulting, will also be speaking at the event. His topic, entitled “From the Sysadmin to the C-Suite: Structuring your Hybrid Infrastructure Monitoring to Serve the Business,” will be at the Multi-Cloud Strategy & Management Theatre on March 13th, from 13:40-14:05.

Join us at the Cloud Expo Europe at booth C1740. To schedule meetings with the OpsRamp team, visit https://info.opsramp.com/cloud-expo-europe.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, KAR Auction Services and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

