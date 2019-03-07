07/03/2019 17:00:00

OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents its Novel Bispecific Checkpoint Inhibitor Platform, Targeting PD-1 and Innovative Targets at the 2019 World Immunotherapy Congress

NANTES, France, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), announces that it has disclosed its novel bispecific checkpoint inhibitor (BiCKI®) platform in a plenary session at the World Immunotherapy Congress held in San Diego.

"BiCKI® represents a new proprietary multi-specific technology that has the potential to transform the current anti-PD-1 standard of care for hard to treat cancers," said Nicolas Poirier, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics. "Adding to our already strong immuno-oncology pipeline, our new anti-PD-1 bispecifics have the potential to extend the benefits of immunotherapy beyond inflamed tumors in a number of indications by reinstating sustained adaptive and innate immune responses that are naturally inhibited in the tumor microenvironment."

The oral presentation, entitled, “Inactivating Treg cells in tumor microenvironment to improve efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors,” given by Dr. Poirier described a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. The BiCKI® platform strives to inhibit key immune checkpoints while simultaneously delivering intratumoral cytokines with Treg modulating function and/or increasing exhausted T cell responses. The BiCKI® platform can also modify the tumor microenvironment by delivering costimulatory signals to rewire anti-tumoral T cell activities or other modalities re-instating, among others, macrophage polarization and phagocytic functions. 

Based on an engineered anti-PD-1 bifunctional antibody platform technology, BiCKI® is designed to extend the spectrum of patients responding to immunotherapies. BiCKI® represents the second generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors that have been used to increase antitumor efficacy in hard to treat cancers by addressing untapped immune evasion mechanisms.

About the World Immunotherapy Congress

The vision of the World Immunotherapy Congress is to bring together the full community and provide a single meeting point for the whole value chain. It is where science meets business to make immunotherapy the cornerstone of the fight against cancer. The Festival of Biologics San Diego was born out of our successful European event, the Festival Of Biologics Basel, which consists of 5 world leading events: The European Antibody Congress, the World Immunotherapy Congress, Clinical Trials 2018, The World Biosimilar Congress and HPAPI World Congress. Having run very successfully in Basel, Switzerland for the past three years, and across other European countries for the past 13 years, it was time to bring the event across the pond to the U.S., where biologics research and development is fast growing and innovative. With high level, global speakers from big pharma, biotech, academia and industry, the Festival of Biologics San Diego will address the strategic and commercial aspects of discovering, developing, and bringing new biologics to patients. The conference brings you two days packed full of top level science, data and case studies, workshops, roundtables and networking opportunities. With 200+ speakers, 80 sponsors and exhibitors and hundreds of companies in attendance, this is not an event to be missed.

About OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor has received CTA from French and Belgian health authorities for a Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple cancer indications. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

