Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Certain Officers – DPLO

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (“Diplomat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DPLO) and certain of its officers and directors.   The class action, filed in United States District Court, Central District of California, and indexed under 19-cv-01642, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who acquired Diplomat securities between February 26, 2018 through February 21, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Diplomat securities between February 26, 2018, and February 21, 2019, you have until April 25, 2019, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here to join this class action]

Diplomat operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States.  Diplomat stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers.  It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

In late 2017, the Company entered the pharmacy benefit management (“PBM”) business through its December 2017 acquisition of LDI Holding Company, LLC, doing business as LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services (“LDI Integrated”), and its November 2017 acquisition of Pharmaceutical Technologies, Inc., doing business as National Pharmaceutical Services (“National Pharmaceutical”).

Diplomat’s PBM segment purports to “provide[] services designed to help [its] customers reduce the cost and manage the complexity of their prescription drug programs.”  On April 30, 2018, Diplomat launched a new brand, CastiaRx, which united its specialty pharmacy capabilities with its PBM capabilities of LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical to serve as a specialty benefit manager.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Diplomats business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing it was postponing the release of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, due to a “recent determination” that it would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to 2017 acquisitions for its PBM business.  Diplomat also disclosed that it was withdrawing its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook provided in January. 

On this news, shares of Diplomat fell $7.59, or over 56%, to close at $5.87 per share on February 22, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

