PRA Blue Bell Named 2019 Top Workplace by Philadelphia Inquirer

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences is delighted to be included as the only CRO on the Philadelphia Inquirer’s list of Top Workplaces for 2019. 

The best employers around the country are annually recognized for their commitment to developing and sustaining a culture that supports, promotes, and values its employees with the Top Workplaces Award. This year, Philadelphia Inquirer partnered with Energage, a research company that administers online surveys to employees, to honor the companies nominated in the Greater Philadelphia area.

“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized as a Top Workplace,” said Samir Shah, President of Strategic Solutions. “At PRA, we cherish a people-first culture of value, respect, and support. This award is a direct reflection of our employees’ passion for the important work they do, and the hard work we put into building a work environment that encourages such feedback.”

Employees answered 24 questions assessing their workplace, and companies were ranked based solely on the feedback from these anonymous surveys. PRA is honored by the privilege of once again being on the list of the most top-rated workplaces.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA Health Sciences is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span more than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and over 15,800 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,700 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 75 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

