07/03/2019 17:24:00

Practical Tools for Surviving Modern-Day Living Available at Clearwater Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida chapter at 101 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater welcomes all to their free, weekly Tuesday evening workshops.  Topics include: How to get rid of Toxic People; How to Be Better Organized; How to Achieve Your Goals; and How to Be a Better Parent.  The seminars start at 7:30 pm and last about an hour.  Complimentary refreshments are served.

“The course I did not only helped me to help myself, but also helped me to help others,” said one person who studied ‘The Cause of Suppression’ a lesson in ridding oneself of toxic people. “In order to complete the practical assignments, I had to study other people in my environment, to identify different types of personalities and acts of suppression. The knowledge I have gained from this course is unlike any other. Now I feel that I can achieve anything, because nobody can hold me back!” 

Glendy Goodsell, the Executive Director for the VMs said that there is a lot of interest in Scientology, “Overall attendees tell us they see how basic Scientology principles can be applied to improve their daily lives.”

To learn more about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, or to reserve your seat at an upcoming seminar, please call (727) 467-6965 or email the center at cwcentermanager@volunteerministers.org.

SCIENTOLOGY VOLUNTEER MINISTERS:

The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program was created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard and is sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a community service.  The motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers is: “Something can be done about it.” Today, the program constitutes one of the largest and most visible international, independent relief forces, with more than 200,000 Volunteer Ministers from around the world.

A Volunteer Minister is described by L. Ron Hubbard as “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Hundreds of thousands of Scientologists and others, have been trained in person or online in a wide range of skills that use Scientology principles to bring relief from physical, mental or spiritual suffering and improve any aspect of life—communication, study, marriage, parenting, dealing with stress, being successful in the workplace, achieving goals and many more.

Contact: Glendy Goodsell

(727) 467-6965

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/facf0a33-dfd4-4141-a370-72b5214309c8

