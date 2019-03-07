Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Call for March 14

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and imaging analysis technology for targeting and treating cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate, please dial (877) 250-8889 (domestic) or (720) 545-0001 (international) and reference conference ID 7764968. A live webcast will be available in the Media Center of the Progenics website, www.progenics.com, and a replay will be available there for two weeks.

About Progenics

Progenics develops innovative medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131), 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agent for prostate cancer (PyL™); and imaging analysis technology (PSMA AI and aBSI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company's SEC filings.

Contact: Melissa Downs Investor Relations (646) 975-2533 mdowns@progenics.com