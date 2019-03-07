07/03/2019 13:30:00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Call for March 14

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and imaging analysis technology for targeting and treating cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate, please dial (877) 250-8889 (domestic) or (720) 545-0001 (international) and reference conference ID 7764968. A live webcast will be available in the Media Center of the Progenics website, www.progenics.com, and a replay will be available there for two weeks.

About Progenics

Progenics develops innovative medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131), 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agent for prostate cancer (PyL™); and imaging analysis technology (PSMA AI and aBSI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc. 

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication. Forward looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market acceptance for approved products; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations, such as the anticipated launch of a Phase 3 trial for PyL; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products, such as PyL, that incorporate licensed intellectual property; the effectiveness of the efforts of our partners to market and sell products on which we collaborate and the royalty revenue generated thereby; generic and other competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company's SEC filings.

(PGNX-F)

  

Contact:

Melissa Downs
 Investor Relations
 (646) 975-2533
 

mdowns@progenics.com 

PGNX Logo (Vector)-FFF.png

Related content
11 Feb - 
Progenics Acquires AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Radiophar..
22 Jan - 
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Agilent Technologies..
03 Jan - 
Progenics and Curium Announce European Collaboration fo..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:30 PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Sets Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Call for March 14
11 Feb PGNX
Progenics Acquires AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility
22 Jan PGNX
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Agilent Technologies, Xilinx, Interpublic Group of Companies, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Flexsteel Industries, and USA Truck — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
03 Jan PGNX
Progenics and Curium Announce European Collaboration for Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent PyL™
02 Jan PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Asha Das, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
03 Dec PGNX
Progenics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 Study of PyL, PSMA PET Imaging Agent, for the Detection of Prostate Cancer
28 Nov FANG
Research Report Identifies Capstone Turbine, LivePerson, Diamondback Energy, Presidio, Pretium Resources, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
19 Nov PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Updated Safety and Tolerability Data for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting
08 Nov PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results And Business Update
06 Nov PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
3
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Related stock quotes

Progenics Pharmaceutical.. 4.100 -3.8% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

14:07
VelocityEHS Showcasing Game Changing AI at NAEM Software Conference
14:06
Midwest Real Estate Data Help Desk Ranked #1 in National Contest
14:05
FlexShopper Inc. Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
14:04
ESS Inc. Partners With Munich Re to Launch Industry-First Insurance Coverage for Flow Batteries
14:00
Mission Secures $8 Million Line of Credit from Silicon Valley Bank
14:00
The El Paso Independent School District Chooses Apple and Jamf to Create Equity with Technology Through its PowerUp Program
14:00
AMC Networks to Participate in Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
14:00
Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
13:58
Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 14:24:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-07 15:24:16 - 2019-03-07 14:24:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY