07/03/2019 22:15:00

Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 29, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) announced today that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2019.

About Raven Industries, Inc.:

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

Contact Information:

Bo Larsen, Investor Relations Director

Raven Industries, Inc.

+1 (605) 336-2750

Source: Raven Industries

Raven block logo.jpg

