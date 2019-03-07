Recent Analysis Shows Veeva, Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Jacobs Engineering Group, Perrigo Company plc, AstraZeneca, and Primoris Services Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), and Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV), Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE:MBT), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), and Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ:PRIM) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 5th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. (VEEV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Veeva's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Veeva reported revenue of $224.73MM vs $177.01MM (up 26.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs $0.25 (up 76.00%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Veeva reported revenue of $685.57MM vs $544.04MM (up 26.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.01 vs $0.51 (up 98.04%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending April 30th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.75 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

MOBILE TELESYSTEMS OJSC (MBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Mobile TeleSystems OJSC reported revenue of $1,957.76MM vs $1,947.64MM (up 0.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs $0.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mobile TeleSystems OJSC reported revenue of $7,573.78MM vs $6,535.38MM (up 15.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.98 vs $0.73 (up 34.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 18th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.05 and is expected to report on March 18th, 2019.

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC. (JEC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Jacobs Engineering Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue of $3,083.79MM vs $1,784.00MM (up 72.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.87 vs $0.02 (up 4,250.00%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Jacobs Engineering Group reported revenue of $14,984.65MM vs $10,022.79MM (up 49.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $2.43 (down 51.44%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.55 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Perrigo Company plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $1,195.20MM vs $1,283.00MM (down 6.84%) and basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $0.52 (up 17.31%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Perrigo Company plc reported revenue of $4,731.70MM vs $4,946.20MM (down 4.34%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.84 (up 13.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.83 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2020.

ASTRAZENECA PLC (AZN) REPORT OVERVIEW

AstraZeneca's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AstraZeneca reported revenue of $5,340.00MM vs $6,232.00MM (down 14.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.27 (down 37.04%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, AstraZeneca reported revenue of $22,090.00MM vs $22,465.00MM (down 1.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.70 vs $1.19 (up 43.46%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.26 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION (PRIM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Primoris Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Primoris Services reported revenue of $877.67MM vs $579.02MM (up 51.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.44 (up 43.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Primoris Services reported revenue of $2,939.48MM vs $2,380.00MM (up 23.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.51 vs $1.41 (up 7.09%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.34 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

