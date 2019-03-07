Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Revised Proxy Form for Use at the 2019 First EGM

Revised Proxy Form for Use at the 2019 First EGM

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Revised Proxy Form for Use at the 2019 First EGM

For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20190307/2396566-1