Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell FCI, its Mobile Communications product line, to Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

“FCI recently began supplying ultra-low power Wi-Fi SoCs and modules for both consumer IoT and industrial applications. The product line also includes Mobile TV SoCs where FCI is the clear global market leader, especially in Korea, Japan and Brazil,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. “This sale paves the way for us to focus even more in our core SSD controllers and related solutions for client devices, as well as data center and enterprise applications.”

The Board of Directors of both companies have given their approval and the transaction is expected to complete during 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review and approval.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMCs+UFS, which are found in smartphones, PCs, commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply specialized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers, and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

