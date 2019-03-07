07/03/2019 06:30:00

Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell FCI, its Mobile Communications product line, to Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

“FCI recently began supplying ultra-low power Wi-Fi SoCs and modules for both consumer IoT and industrial applications.  The product line also includes Mobile TV SoCs where FCI is the clear global market leader, especially in Korea, Japan and Brazil,” said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion.  “This sale paves the way for us to focus even more in our core SSD controllers and related solutions for client devices, as well as data center and enterprise applications.”

The Board of Directors of both companies have given their approval and the transaction is expected to complete during 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review and approval.

About Silicon Motion: 

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers.  We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMCs+UFS, which are found in smartphones, PCs, commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world.  We also supply specialized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers, and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them.  These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements for a variety of reasons.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer’s business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in our customers’ products; our customers’ sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2018.  We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Selina Hsieh

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com

Media Contact:

Sara Hsu

Project Manager

E-mail: sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com

Related stock quotes

Silicon Motion Technolog.. 40.70 -1.9% Stock price decreasing

