VirtualArmour Information Security Management System Receives ISO-27001:2013 Certification

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has received ISO certification 27001:2013 for its information security management system (ISMS).

An ISMS is a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure, and it includes people, processes and IT systems by applying a risk management process. It can help small, medium and large businesses in any sector keep information assets secure.

“The ISO certification validates our process of controls as a global managed security service provider,” said Andrew Douthwaite, CTO of VirtualArmour. “It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to managing and protecting our customer’s information assets around the world.”

ISO 27001:2013 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an ISMS within the context of an organization. It also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of an organization.

About International Organization for Standardization

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 164 national standards bodies .

Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. For more information, visit www.iso.org .

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

Im

portant Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

