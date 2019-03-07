07/03/2019 09:00:00

Who’s Who Legal Recognizes 29 FTI Consulting Professionals as Leading Forensic Accounting and Digital Forensic Experts

WASHINGTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that 29 professionals from the firm’s Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment, Technology segment and Compass Lexecon subsidiary have been named to the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2019 list, an increase from 19 honored in 2018.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 19 experts recognized in the Forensic Accountants category. Ten FTI Consulting experts were recognized in the Digital Forensic Experts category.

In addition, FTI Consulting had four experts recognized as Future Leaders, professionals under 45 who the market considers to be the future leaders in their respective fields. Senior Managing Director Tara Mulkeen was named a Future Leader in Forensic Accounting, and Senior Managing Director Daniel Roffman and Senior Directors Christopher Hatfield and Régis Pereira were honored as Future Leaders in Digital Forensics.

“We are honored that our corporate and law firm clients across the globe have recognized our industry leaders and nominated them for inclusion in the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2019 guide,” said Paul Ficca, Global Leader of the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “These results demonstrate the depth and breadth of our investigations and forensics expertise, as well as our commitment to assisting clients with their most complex investigative needs.”  

The recognitions in the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2019 guide continue the accolades for FTI Consulting’s investigations and forensic accounting expertise. The firm was named Investigations Forensic Accounting Firm of the Year at the 2018 Who’s Who Legal Awards ceremony in London.

Forensic accountants named to the Who’s Who Legal: Investigations 2019 list were recognized for their work in accounting, disputes and regulatory compliance. Digital forensic experts listed were recognized for their skills in e-discovery, asset tracing and corporate investigations. Experts were selected based on comprehensive, independent surveys of both general counsel and private practice lawyers worldwide.

FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:

Compass Lexecon

FTI Consulting

Forensic Accountants

  • Stephen Burlone

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Boston

  • Jean Chow-Callam

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Los Angeles

  • Andrew Durant

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – London

  • Peter Glanville

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong

  • Julian Glass

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – London

  • Lindi Jarvis

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Seattle

  • Eddie Lam

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Shanghai

  • Stephanie Lhomme

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Paris

  • Jeff Litvak

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Chicago

  • Tara Mulkeen

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – New York

  • Brian Ong

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – New York

  • Geoffrey Peck

    , Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Melbourne

  • José Piñeiro

, Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Madrid

  • Jon Rowell

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong

  • Ian Thompson

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – London

  • Johan van der Walt

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Johannesburg

  • Dawna Wright

    , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Melbourne

    • Digital Forensic Experts

    • Gino Bello

      , Senior Director, Technology – Singapore

    • Brett Clapp

      , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Hong Kong

    • Craig Earnshaw

      , Senior Managing Director, Technology – London

    • Brett Harrison

      , Managing Director, Technology – Washington, D.C.

    • Christopher Hatfield, Senior Director, Technology – London

    • Andrew Kennell

      , Senior Managing Director, Technology – London

    • Todd Lester

      , Senior Managing Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – Houston

    • Régis Pereira, Senior Director, Forensic & Litigation Consulting – São Paulo

    • Daniel Roffman

      , Senior Managing Director, Technology – Washington, D.C.

    • Ian Smith

      , Managing Director, Technology – London

    About FTI Consulting

    FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

    FTI Consulting, Inc.

    555 12th Street NW

    Washington, DC 20004

    +1.202.312.9100

    Investor Contact:

    Mollie Hawkes

    +1.617.747.1791

    mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

    Media Contact:

    Matthew Bashalany

    +1.617.897.1545

    matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

