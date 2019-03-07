07/03/2019 10:00:00

Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018

SHENZHEN, China, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited (“Xunlei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XNET), a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth

Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues were US$42.3 million, representing a decrease of 6.6% from the previous quarter.

  • Cloud computing and other internet value-added services (“Cloud computing and IVAS”) revenues were US$18.1 million, representing a decrease of 8.5% from the previous quarter.

  • Subscription revenues were US$18.2 million, representing a decrease of 4.8% from the previous quarter.

  • Online advertising revenues (consisted primarily of revenues from mobile advertising) were US$6.0 million, representing a decrease of 6.3% from the previous quarter.

  • Gross profit was US$18.7 million, representing a decrease of 21.4% from the previous quarter, and gross margin was 44.3% in the fourth quarter, compared with 52.7% in the previous quarter.

  • Net loss from continuing operations was US$32.4 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of US$15.9 million in the previous quarter.

  • Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations was US$0.48 as compared with a loss of US$0.24 in the previous quarter.

Fiscal Year Ended December, 31

2018 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenues were US$232.1 million, representing an increase of 15.0% from 2017.

  • Cloud computing and IVAS revenues were US$122.5 million, representing an increase of 29.6% from 2017.

  • Subscription revenues were US$81.9 million, representing a decrease of 3.6% from 2017.

  • Online advertising revenues were US$27.8 million, representing an increase of 23.6% from 2017.

  • Gross profit was US$114.9 million, representing an increase of 39.0% from 2017, and gross margin was 49.5%, compared with 41.0% in the previous year.

  • Net loss from continuing operations was US$40.8 million for fiscal year 2018, compared with a net loss of US$44.2 million for 2017.

  • Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in 2018 was US$0.61 as compared with a loss of US$0.67 in the previous year.

Recent Developments:

  • In December 2018, the Company and China Mobile IoT Company Limited entered into a strategic partnership to jointly develop IoT industry solutions by leveraging blockchain technology.

     

  • The Company unveiled a conceptual phone-based shared-computing smart device, OneThing Cloud mini, at Consumer Electronics Show 2019. The new conceptual product, OneThing Cloud mini, is designed to aggregate idle computing resources from spare smartphones and to convert these resources into enterprise-level cloud services.

     

  • Several top internet companies signed up for our StellarCloud IaaS services, and we expect to continue to expand our cloud computing services in 2019.

     

  • The Company revamped the membership subscription program and saw a reverse of the declining trend for membership number towards the end of the fourth quarter with positive momentum carried into January and February.

     

  • The Company secured a low-cost bank loan to construct a new headquarters building of approximately 43,000 square meters (or 461,000 square feet). The land was acquired several years ago which is located in the premier Nanshan district, Shenzhen, China.

Mr. Lei Chen, the Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei, commented: “2018 was a year of transformation for Xunlei. Our shared cloud computing business made strong progress over the year. We substantially expanded the scale of our network capacity through innovative products and our sold bandwidth reached its historical high in December 2018. We also became a well-known blockchain player, providing blockchain services with high performance, which opened the door for exciting opportunities, as the market matures in the future. We continued to deliver value-added services on our traditional business, and reversed the trend in declining subscription numbers in the fourth quarter. Despite some headwinds in the macroeconomic environment, we remain optimistic.”

“The incoming era of 5G technology presents a critical trend for the IoT industry, leading to more demand for edge computing solutions. After years of investment, we have built a nationwide network of shared cloud computing nodes and provided edge computing solutions for commercial uses. We believe our head start and technological advantages position us well in capturing this great opportunity. We expect continued growth in shared cloud computing business in 2019,” concluded Mr. Chen.

Fourth

Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were US$42.3 million, representing a decrease of 6.6% from the previous quarter. The decrease in total revenues on the sequential basis was mainly attributable to a decline in cloud computing and IVAS business and subscription business.

Revenues from cloud computing and IVAS were US$18.1 million, representing a decrease of 8.5% on the sequential basis, mainly due to a decline in sales of hardware.

Revenues from subscriptions were US$18.2 million, representing a decrease of 4.8% from the previous quarter. The number of subscribers was 3.78 million as of December 31, 2018, up from 3.40 million as of September 30, 2018. The average revenue per subscriber for the fourth quarter was RMB33.1, down from RMB38.5 as of September 30, 2018.

Revenues from online advertising were US$6.0 million, representing a decrease of 6.3% from the previous quarter, mainly due to a decline in demand from game advertisers.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$23.2 million, representing 54.9% of our total revenues.

Bandwidth costs were US$9.3 million, representing 22.0% of our total revenues, compared with US$10.2 million or 22.6% of total revenues in the previous quarter.

The remaining cost of revenues mainly consisted of the revenue-sharing costs for our live streaming products.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the fourth quarter was US$18.7 million, representing a decrease of 21.4% from the previous quarter. Gross margin was 44.3% in the fourth quarter, compared with 52.7% in the previous quarter. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to a decline in revenue as discussed above.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were US$21.5 million, representing 50.7% of our total revenues, compared with US$19.7 million or 43.4% of our total revenues in the previous quarter.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter were US$9.0 million, representing 21.3% of our total revenues, compared with US$10.0 million or 22.1% of our total revenues in the previous quarter.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were US$11.8 million, representing 27.8% of our total revenues, compared with US$12.4 million or 27.3% of our total revenues in the previous quarter.

Impairment of Assets, Net

Impairment of assets, net for the fourth quarter was US$6.3 million, representing 15.0% of our total revenues. Impairment of assets, net represents the receivables that were written-off after impairment and recoverability assessment, net of recovered amount of impaired assets.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was US$29.8 million, compared with an operating loss of US$18.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase in operating loss was primarily due to a decline in revenue and a one-off impairment of assets as discussed.

Net

Loss

and

Loss Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations was US$32.4 million, compared with a net loss of US$15.9 million in the previous quarter, primarily due to a one-off US$6.3 million impairment of assets, net and a one-off US$5.7 million impairment of long term investments, which was included in income statement under other income/(loss), net. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations was US$30.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with a net loss of US$14.5 million in the previous quarter. The increased net loss from continuing operations and non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations were primarily due to several impairment of assets, which were discussed above and one-time in nature.

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2018 was approximately US$0.48 as compared with a loss of US$0.24 in the third quarter of 2018.

Unaudited Financial Results for the fiscal year ended December 31,

2018

Total Revenues

Total revenues were US$232.1 million, representing an increase of 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. The increase in total revenues was mainly attributable to the growth of cloud computing, live streaming and mobile advertising businesses.

Revenues from cloud computing and IVAS were US$122.5 million, representing an increase of 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. The increase in cloud computing and IVAS revenues was mainly attributable to an increase in sales of hardware and the growth of live streaming business.

Revenues from subscriptions were US$81.9 million, representing a decrease of 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. The decrease in subscription revenues was primarily attributable to a decline in the average number of subscribers during the year.

Revenues from online advertising were US$27.8 million, representing an increase of 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$115.7 million, representing 49.8% of our total revenues.

Bandwidth costs were US$48.1 million, representing 20.7% of our total revenues, compared with US$68.4 million or 33.9% of total revenues in the previous year. The decrease was mainly attributable to an increase in the lower cost crowdsourced bandwidth capacity obtained through our cloud computing services.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the year was US$114.9 million, representing an increase of 39.0% on the year-over-year basis. Gross margin was 49.5%, compared with 41.0% in the previous year. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to improved cloud computing business and a decrease in bandwidth costs.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses for the year were US$76.8 million, representing 33.1% of our total revenues, compared with US$66.9 million or 33.2% of our total revenues in the previous year. The increase was because we continued to hire employees to strengthen our competitive position and expand our product and service offerings.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses for the year were US$35.3 million, representing 15.2% of our total revenues, compared with US$19.9 million or 9.8% of our total revenues in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to more marketing and promotion expenses incurred during the year as a result of more business activities.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the year were US$40.8 million, representing 17.6% of our total revenues, compared with US$36.5 million or 18.1% of our total revenues in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff costs and related expenses.

Impairment of Assets, Net

Impairment of assets, net for the year was US$6.3 million, accounting for 2.7% of our total revenues, which represented the receivables written-off after impairment and recoverability assessment, net of recovered amount of impaired assets during the year. Prior year balance of impairment of assets was US$13.6 million, accounting for 6.7% of our total revenues. Approximately US$8.8 million of the assets impairment was related to Xunlei Kankan business, which the Company sold in 2015, and US$4.8 million related to a one-off write-off intangible asset from a prior acquisition of Kuaipan Personal.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was US$44.3 million, compared with operating loss of US$54.2 million in the previous year. The decrease was mainly due to a non-recurring write-off approximately US$11.8 million in 2017 related to our disposal of Xunlei Kankan business in 2015.

Net

Loss

and

Loss Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations was US$40.8 million in 2018, compared with a net loss of US$44.2 million in the previous year. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations was US$35.5 million in 2018, compared with a loss of US$35.9 million in the previous year. The decreased net loss from continuing operations and non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations were primarily because there were less one-off write-offs in 2018 as compared with that in 2017.

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in 2018 was US$0.61 as compared with a loss of US$0.67 in the previous year.

Cash Balance

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$319.5 million, compared with US$372.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

Guidance for

F

irst

Quarter 201

9

For the first quarter 2019, Xunlei estimates total revenues to be between US$39 million and US$43 million, and the midpoint of the range represents a quarter-on-quarter decrease of approximately 3.1%. This estimate represents management’s preliminary view as of the date of this release, which is subject to change and any change could be material.

Conference Call Details

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 7, 2019 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss its quarterly and fiscal year results and recent business activities.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

China:400-120-0654
Hong Kong:+852-3018-6776
United States:+1-855-500-8701
International:+65 6713-5440
Passcode:2673194

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at https://ir.xunlei.com.

Following the earnings conference call, an archive of the call will be available by dialing:

China (Mandarin):400-602-2065
Hong Kong:800-963-117
United States:+1-855-452-5696
International:+61-2-9003-4211
Replay Passcode:2673194
Replay End Date:March 15, 2019
  

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei") is a leading cloud-based acceleration technology company in China. Xunlei operates a powerful internet platform in China based on cloud computing to provide users with quick and easy access to digital media content through its core products and services, Xunlei Accelerator and the cloud acceleration subscription services. Xunlei is increasingly extending into mobile devices in part through potentially pre-installed acceleration products in mobile phones. Benefitting from the large user base accumulated by Xunlei Accelerator, Xunlei has further developed various value-added services to meet a fuller spectrum of its users' digital media content access and consumption needs.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the management's quotations, the "Outlook" and "Guidance" sections in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic, operational and acquisition plans, contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to continue to innovate and provide attractive products and services to retain and grow its user base; the Company's ability to keep up with technological developments and users' changing demands in the internet industry; the Company's ability to convert its users into subscribers of its premium services; the Company's ability to deal with existing and potential copyright infringement claims and other related claims; the Company’s ability to react to the governmental actions for its scrutiny of internet content in China and the Company's ability to compete effectively. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Xunlei's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Xunlei uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission: (1) non-GAAP operating income/(loss), (2) non-GAAP net income/(loss) from continuing operations, (3) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share for common shares attributable to continuing operations, and (4) non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to continuing operations. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Xunlei believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, which is not expected to result in future cash payments. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Xunlei's historical performance and assist the Company’s financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charge that has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Xunlei’s results of operations. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying reconciliation tables at the end of this release include details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented

   

XUNLEI LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2018

2017

 

US$

US$

Assets

  
   

Current assets:

  
Cash and cash equivalents122,930 233,479 
Short-term investments196,538 138,915 
Accounts receivable, net19,391 40,632 
Inventories12,667 3,879 
Due from related parties1,137 6,986 
Prepayments and other current assets10,236 6,866 
Held-for-sale assets- 26 

Total current assets

362,899

 

430,783

 
   
   

Non-current assets:

  
Long-term investments33,638 42,741 
Deferred tax assets5,690 6,072 
Property and equipment, net21,903 24,685 
Intangible assets, net9,991 5,511 
Goodwill20,717 21,760 
Other long-term prepayments and receivables593 1,885 

Total assets

455,431

 

533,437

 
   
   

Liabilities

  

Current liabilities:

  
Accounts payable22,629 49,819 
Due to related parties5,234 10 
Contract liability, current portion28,810 - 
Deferred revenue and income, current portion1,485 28,046 
Income tax payable2,503 3,128 
Accrued liabilities and other payables44,065 59,871 
Held-for-sale liabilities3,309 822 

Total current liabilities

108,035

 

141,696

 
   

Non-current liabilities:

  
Contract liability, non-current portion517 - 
Deferred revenue and income, non-current portion1,333 3,242 
Deferred tax liability, non-current portion1,366 - 
Due to related parties, non-current portion- 4,737 
Other long-term payable- 925 

Total liabilities

111,251

 

150,600

 
   

Equity

  
   
Common shares (USD0.00025 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 368,877,209 shares issued and 333,643,560 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2017; 368,877,209 issued and 336,522,780 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2018)84 83 
     
Additional paid-in-capital466,624 461,330 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(12,748)(7,031)
Statutory reserves5,132 5,132 
     
Treasury shares (35,233,649 shares and 32,354,429 shares as at December 31,8 9 
2017 and December 31, 2018, respectively)  
   
Accumulated deficits(113,804)(74,526)

Total Xunlei Limited's shareholders' equity

345,296 384,997 

Non-controlling interests

(1,116)(2,160)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

455,431

 

533,437

 
     

 

 

XUNLEI LIMITED

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
 
 

Three months ended

 

Twelve months ended

 

 

 

 

 

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

 

201

8

201

8

201

7

 

201

8

201

7

 

US$

US$

US$

 

US$

US$

Revenues, net of rebates and discounts42,296 45,292 82,416  232,132 201,911 
Business taxes and surcharges(315)(264)(702) (1,528)(1,328)
Net revenues41,981 45,028 81,714  230,604 200,583 
Cost of revenues(23,241)(21,179)(41,983) (115,667)(117,876)

Gross profit

18,740 23,849 39,731  114,937 82,707 

 

      

Operating expenses

      
Research and development expenses(21,452)(19,662)(20,558) (76,763)(66,947)
Sales and marketing expenses(8,996)(10,030)(7,486) (35,322)(19,888)
General and administrative expenses(11,759)(12,358)(7,744) (40,833)(36,517)
Assets impairment loss, net(6,348)- -  (6,348)(13,556)

Total operating expenses

(48,555)(42,050)(35,788) (159,266)(136,908)

 

      

Operating (loss)/income

(29,815)(18,201)3,943  (44,329)(54,201)
Interest income88 215 460  1,183 1,967 
Interest expense(60)(60)(60) (239)(239)
Other income/(loss), net(2,840)2,093 833  2,810 7,880 
Share of loss from equity investee(228)(21)(1,567) (307)(1,875)

(Loss) / Income from continuing operations before income taxes

(32,855)(15,974)3,609  (40,882)(46,468)
Income tax (expense)/benefit487 121 (560) 89 2,252 

Net (loss) / income from continuing operations

(32,368)(15,853)3,049  (40,793)(44,216)
       

Discontinued operations

      
Gain from discontinued operations before income taxes- - 1,279  139 7,538 
            
Gain on disposal- - -  1,394 - 
            
Income tax expense- - (192) (230)(1,131)

Net

income

from discontinued operations

- - 1,087  1,303 6,407 
       

Net (loss)/income

(32,368)(15,853)4,136  (39,490)(37,809)
Less: net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest(191)(25)(4) (212)13 

Net (loss)/income attributable to common shareholders

(32,177)(15,828)4,140  (39,278)(37,822)
       

Earnings/(loss) per share for common shares, basic

      
Continuing operations(0.0957)(0.0472)0.0092  (0.1212)(0.1333)
Discontinued operations- - 0.0033  0.0039 0.0193 
Total earnings/(loss) per share for common shares, basic(0.0957)(0.0472)0.0125  (0.1173)(0.1140)
       

Earnings/(loss) per share for common shares, diluted

      
Continuing operations(0.0957)(0.0472)0.0090  (0.1212)(0.1333)
Discontinued operations- - 0.0032  0.0039 0.0193 
Total earnings/(loss) per share for common shares, diluted(0.0957)(0.0472)0.0122  (0.1173)(0.1140)
       

Earnings/(loss) per ADS, basic

      
Continuing operations(0.4785)(0.2360)0.0460  (0.6060)(0.6665)
Discontinued operations- - 0.0163  0.0195 0.0966 
Total earnings/(loss) per ADS, basic(0.4785)(0.2360)0.0623  (0.5865)(0.5699)
       

Earnings/(loss) per ADS, diluted

      
Continuing operations(0.4785)(0.2360)0.0450  (0.6060)(0.6665)
Discontinued operations- - 0.0161  0.0195 0.0966 
Total earnings/(loss) per ADS, diluted(0.4785)(0.2360)0.0611  (0.5865)(0.5699)
       

Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating continuing operations:

      
Basic336,148,900 335,566,140 332,986,916  334,965,987 331,731,963 
Diluted336,148,900 335,566,140 338,685,290  334,965,987 331,731,963 
       

Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating continuing operations :

      
Basic67,229,780 67,113,228 66,597,383  66,993,197 66,346,393 
Diluted67,229,780 67,113,228 67,737,058  66,993,197 66,346,393 
       
       
    

XUNLEI LIMITED

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Excluding discontinued operations)
(Amounts expressed in thousands of USD, except for share, per share (or ADS) data)
 
 

Three months ended

 

 Twelve months ended

 

 

 

 

 

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Dec 31,

 

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

 

201

8

201

8

201

7

 

201

8

201

7

 

US$

US$

US$

 

US$

US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating (loss)/income(29,815)(18,201)3,943  (44,329)(54,201)
Share-based compensation expenses1,424 1,375 1,718  5,294 8,318 

Non-GAAP operating (loss)/ income

(28

,39

1

)

(16,

826

)

5

,

661

 

 

(

39

,

035

)

(

45

,

883

)

       
GAAP net (loss)/income from continuing operations(32,368)(15,853)3,049  (40,793)(44,216)
Share-based compensation expenses1,424 1,375 1,718  5,294 8,318 

Non-GAAP net (loss)/income from continuing operations

(30,944

)

(

14

,478

)

4,767

 

 

(3

5

,

499

)

(

35

,

898

)

       

GAAP earnings/(loss) per share for common shares attributable to continuing operations:

      
Basic(0.0957)(0.0472)0.0092  (0.1212)(0.1333)
Diluted(0.0957)(0.0472)0.0090  (0.1212)(0.1333)
       

GAAP earnings/(loss) per ADS attributable to continuing operations:

      
Basic(0.4785)(0.2360)0.0460  (0.6060)(0.6665)
Diluted(0.4785)(0.2360)0.0450  (0.6060)(0.6665)
       

Non-GAAP earnings/(loss)  per share for common shares attributable to continuing operations:

      
Basic(0.0915)(0.0431)0.0143  (0.1053)(0.1083)
Diluted(0.0915)(0.0431)0.0141  (0.1053)(0.1083)
       

Non-GAAP earnings/(loss)  per ADS attributable to continuing operations:

      
Basic(0.4575)(0.2155)0.0715  (0.5265)(0.5415)
Diluted(0.4575)(0.2155)0.0705  (0.5265)(0.5415)
       

Weighted average number of common shares used in calculating:

      
Basic336,148,900 335,566,140 332,986,916  334,965,987 331,731,963 
Diluted336,148,900 335,566,140 338,685,290  334,965,987 331,731,963 
       

Weighted average number of ADSs used in calculating:

      
Basic67,229,780 67,113,228 66,597,383  66,993,197 66,346,393 
Diluted67,229,780 67,113,228 67,737,058  66,993,197 66,346,393 
            

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Xunlei Limited

Email: ir@xunlei.com

Tel: +86 755 8633 8443

Website: https://ir.xunlei.com

282529224901463569.jpg

Related content
21 Feb - 
Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Fourth Quarter ..
10 Dec - 
Xunlei Forges Strategic Partnership with China Mobile I..
14 Nov - 
Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Th..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:00 XNET
Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
21 Feb XNET
Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 7, 2019
10 Dec XNET
Xunlei Forges Strategic Partnership with China Mobile IoT to Develop Blockchain and IoT Applications
14 Nov XNET
Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
30 Oct XNET
Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Third Quarter Earnings Release on November 14, 2018
22 Oct XNET
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Caseys General Stores, Evolus, OptiNose, Xunlei, Molina Healthcare, and Frontline — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
19 Oct XNET
Xunlei Updates the Financial Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2018
01 Oct XNET
Xunlei Announces Further Restructuring of LinkToken Program
17 Sep XNET
Xunlei Announces Strategic Partnership with Newland Hi-Tech Group and Restructuring of LinkToken Program
16 Aug XNET
Xunlei to participate in the upcoming investor conferences

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
2
Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members
3
Leading UK publisher TI Media Selects Selligent Marketing Cloud to Power Digital Experiences for more than 40 Publications
4
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
5
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

Related stock quotes

Xunlei Limited - America.. 4.640 -2.1% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

10:05
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend
10:01
Revised Proxy Form for Use at the 2019 First EGM
10:00
Xunlei Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
09:53
111, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
09:53
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products
09:38
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
09:37
Net Asset Value(s)
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 10:29:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-07 11:29:51 - 2019-03-07 10:29:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY