Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

BOSTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Participants may access the call by dialing (844) 824-7428 in the U.S. or (973) 500-2177 outside the U.S. and referencing conference ID number 2067548. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at https://zafgen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 11, 2019 through March 18, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. To access the replay please provide conference ID number 2067548.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (Nasdaq:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders and is currently advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.

Media/Investor Relations Contacts:

Zafgen, Inc.

Patricia Allen

Chief Financial Officer

617-648-9792

Media

Krystle Gibbs

Ten Bridge Communications 

krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com

508-479-6358

Investors

John Woolford

Westwicke

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506

