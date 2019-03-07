07/03/2019 17:00:00

Zephyr Real Estate Announces 2018 Top Producer Honors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate awarded the annual top producer sales awards for 2018 at a recent celebration. This year, 28 individuals qualified for that coveted title.

Holding her position for the fourth year as No. 1 company-wide top producer is Tanya Dzhibrailova. The Top Ten achievers also include Isabelle Grotte (Top Producer-Noe Valley office), Laura Kaufman, Vicki Valandra (Top Producer-Pacific Heights office), Chris DeNike (Top Producer-Marin office), Suhl Chin, Kuntala Cheng (Top Producer-Upper Market office), Peter Goss, John LePage, and Ravi Malhotra.

Also earning the Top Producer rating for 2018 are Damon Knox, Norm Fung, Richard Sarro, Mike Plotkowski, Hugh Groocock, Jamie Lawrence, Donna Sullivan, Ivor Collins, Cynthia Pagán, Bobbi Levenson, Tryon Hooper, Seth Skolnick, Frank Villanueva, Anastasia Sheldon, Victoria Hoven, Cheryl Bower, Nadia Ruimy, and Jennifer Kauffman.

Collectively, these individuals generated over $718 million in total dollar volume, and clearly have honed the formula for success to a fine art, raising the bar for all the Bay Area.

“All these agents deserve and have truly earned their success and recognition,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s President and CEO. “Their dedication, insight and passion are inspiring and exemplify an entrepreneurial spirit and a tenacious commitment to client satisfaction that are Zephyr trademarks.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6bad9c7-dc04-422f-96e7-d2be11476d88

Media Contact: Melody Foster

Zephyr Real Estate

San Francisco, CA

415.426.3203

melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

ZephyrLogo2013_Master.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
14
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
06 Mar
 
vi er jo nogle der hverken er på fb qwitter twitter insta, og hvad det ellers hedder - og heller ikk..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Pfenex Licensee Successfully Completes a Phase 3 Study and Enters Registration for Pneumosil®
3
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
4
FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019
5
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper

Latest news

17:40
Burnham Benefits Insurance Services Names Lepore Vice President
17:37
Transaction in Own Shares
17:24
Practical Tools for Surviving Modern-Day Living Available at Clearwater Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center
17:22
Foster Families “Read Across America” at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
17:07
Jitterbit Hires Industry Veteran Ron Wastal to Take Partner Ecosystem to the Next Level
17:00
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CenturyLink, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:00
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presents its Novel Bispecific Checkpoint Inhibitor Platform, Targeting PD-1 and Innovative Targets at the 2019 World Immunotherapy Congress
17:00
Owkin Closes A New Venture Round Led By F-Prime Capital And Eight Roads Ventures; Appoints Health Tech Veteran Parker Moss As Chief Business Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
07 March 2019 17:55:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-07 18:55:52 - 2019-03-07 17:55:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY