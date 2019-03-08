2019 B2B Marketing Exchange Draws Record Crowd; Announces New Sales-Focused Conference In Boston

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eighth annual B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) drew a record crowd in Scottsdale, Ariz. last week, as executives gathered to share ideas and strategies to see B2B marketing through a new lens.

This year’s program marked several milestones for the event, which has become a staple in the B2B marketing industry. There were more than 1,180 attendees this year, and the conference saw a 29% YOY growth and 4.5-star attendee rating (out of 5). Leaders in the field from companies large and small participated as speakers, sponsors and attendees, including B2B companies such as Google, Oracle, 3M, IBM, Microsoft and many others. This year’s event featured more than 100 sessions including:

Keynote addresses by speaker and author David Meerman Scott; Millennial speaker Brian Fanzo; David Lewis of DemandGen Int. and comedian and emcee Tim Washer.

Half-day workshops led by Oracle’s Kelvin Gee; author and speaker Pam Didner; and a host of other industry leaders.

Case studies featuring Siemens; Cisco; Hitachi; and 23 more B2B success stories.

Breakout sessions: Six track kickoffs led by SiriusDecisions executives; a content-focused discussion led by author and speaker Lee Odden; ABM 2.0 led by Sangram Vajre of Terminus; and a Women In B2B panel discussion featuring Melissa Chang of PureB2B, Jen Spencer of Smartbug Media, Lauren Witte of Axosoft, Lia Hanson of Demandbase, and Corrine Sklar of Bluewolf.

The B2B Marketing Exchange places a very strong focus on creating networking opportunities for attendees and sponsors alike. To match B2B marketers with experts on their key areas of interest, the #B2BMXpert Bar was expanded in 2019 to include even more meetings.

“I wish more conferences would offer an Expert Bar,” said Howard Sewell, President of Spear Marketing. “It's not only great exposure for us as an exhibitor, but the attendees were genuinely appreciative of the opportunity for the one-on-one consultation. A win-win for both groups, and a sign that #B2BMX really cares about making the conference a worthwhile investment for both attendees and sponsors.”

Also integral to the foundation of the event is connecting attendees with industry experts and mentors through the #B2BMXpert community. Taking this concept one step further, a new CMO Mentor Program was introduced to pair marketing professionals with CMOs that could provide insights and advice on how to advance along their career paths was added to this year’s event.

“This was easily one of the best marketing events I've attended in my career,” said Jeanne Hopkins, CMO of Lola.com. “The staff was always on hand to answer questions, the speakers were outstanding, the opportunity to share my experience via the CMO mentoring program was brilliant, in addition to renewing friendships from my many different companies.”

35 brands were awarded with Finny trophies during the 8th annual Killer Content Awards . Companies including Sigstr, Google, Aptos, and PathFactory were awarded for forging a new path beyond the status quo and making new discoveries in buyer engagement and content experiences. Those interested in learning more can view the complete 2019 Killer Content Awards Report .

“There's something different about the tone of #B2BMX,” said John Steinert, CMO of TechTarget. “The interactions are more comfortable, frank, and useful. The sessions are more free-flowing with plenty of audience participation. It feels like a coming together of truly interested, interesting people.”

Throughout the year, Demand Gen Report and parent company, G3 Communications , facilitate several ways for subscribers, partners and employees to give back. Over the years, the B2B Marketing Exchange has afforded a welcome opportunity to raise awareness and funding for important causes such as The Pajama Program, K9s for Warriors, Free Arts, and The Community Food Bank of NJ. This year’s event focused on two worthy organizations: the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) and Girls in Tech . The Women in B2B panel and a dedicated space in the marketplace helped to raise funds, attract mentors and sponsors and increase awareness of Girls in Tech, while a dedicated fundraiser for PanCAN will be matched by Demand Gen Report to reach the $5,000 goal.

#B2BMX will return to the Hyatt Regency Feb. 24-26, 2020.

Introducing the 2019 B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange In Boston

B2B professionals needn’t wait an entire year for more educational and networking opportunities. Building on the success of #B2BMX, conference host Demand Gen Report announced the inception of a new event – the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange (#B2BSMX) – to be co-hosted by The Pedowitz Group and Terminus in Boston in August 2019. This new initiative will bring FlipMyFunnel, REVTalks and Demand Gen Summit together under one roof.

The B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange will take place August 12-13 at the Encore, Boston Harbor. Professionals interested in learning more can sign up for updates by visiting https://b2bsalesmarketing.exchange .

