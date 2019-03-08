08/03/2019 19:33:09

3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60.25 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2019, to Verizon shareowners of record at the close of business on April 10, 2019.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made $9.8 billion in cash dividend payments in 2018.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bob Varettoni

908.559.6388

robert.a.varettoni@verizon.com

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

Related content
06 Mar - 
Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab unveils the program’s ..
05 Mar - 
Verizon study: Companies are becoming increasingly more..
05 Mar - 
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:33 VZ
3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
06 Mar VZ
Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab unveils the program’s first cohort of five public safety technology companies
05 Mar VZ
Verizon study: Companies are becoming increasingly more mobile, but investment in mobile security is stuck in park
05 Mar VZ
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
04 Mar VZ
Verizon refocuses the cyber investigations spotlight on the world of Insider Threats
01 Mar VZ
Verizon acquires ProtectWise, Inc., expanding network detection and response services for business customers
27 Feb VZ
Verizon to redeem debt securities
27 Feb VZ
Verizon announces accepted amounts of Old Notes and pricing terms of New Notes in connection with its exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
26 Feb VZ
Verizon announces early participation results of its private exchange offers for 19 series of debt securities
25 Feb VZ
Verizon to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT conference Feb. 26

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Related stock quotes

Verizon Communications I.. 56.22 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

20:19
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. - FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon
20:06
ENTOUCH Promotes Linda Dres to Chief Financial Officer
20:05
Byzen Digital Inc. Appoints Anthony Rose as Head of New UK Division, Startup Outreach
20:05
Prolacta Bioscience® to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13, 2019
19:54
STWC Holdings establishes packaging division
19:50
Sanofi: Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report
19:48
LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
19:33
3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
19:20
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 27, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 20:38:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-08 21:38:07 - 2019-03-08 20:38:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY