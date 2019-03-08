08/03/2019 11:00:00

Achillion to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families affected by complement-mediated diseases, today announced that Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Di Donato, Chief Financial Officer of Achillion will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.

The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, https://ir.achillion.com. The audio recording will be archived for 60 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its oral, small molecule, complement system inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Each of the product candidates in the Company’s portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. Achillion is initially focusing its drug development activities on alternative pathway-mediated diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. Initial indications being evaluated for its compounds include paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). To advance its investigational drugs into phase 3 and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including patients, payors, regulators and healthcare professionals.  More information is available at https://www.achillion.com.

Investors:

Brian Di Donato

Chief Financial Officer

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel. (215) 709-3032

bdidonato@achillion.com

Media:

Jon Pappas

Media Relations

W2O Group

Tel. (646) 847-0303

jpappas@w2ogroup.com

 

Achillion-Logo-150 (4).jpg

Related content
07 Mar - 
Achillion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Fin..
21 Feb - 
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Expands Operations and Clinic..
19 Feb - 
Achillion to Present at the SVB Leerink 8th Annual Glob..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11:00 ACHN
Achillion to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
07 Mar ACHN
Achillion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
21 Feb ACHN
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Expands Operations and Clinical Development into Philadelphia Area Office Market
19 Feb ACHN
Achillion to Present at the SVB Leerink 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
12 Feb GT
Research Report Identifies The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Prudential Financial, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, American Software, and Lantheus with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
11 Feb ACHN
Achillion Appoints Brian Di Donato as Chief Financial Officer
31 Jan ACHN
Achillion Announces First Dosing in Phase 1 Multiple Ascending Dose Study of ACH-5228 Next-Generation Oral Factor D Inhibitor in Healthy Volunteers
03 Jan ACHN
Achillion Announces Nicole Vitullo Elected to Chair the Board of Directors
17 Dec ACHN
Achillion Reports Positive Interim Data for ACH-4471 Phase 2 Trials and Provides Clinical Development Strategy Update
10 Dec ACHN
Achillion Interim Clinical Trial Data and Strategic Update Planned for Dec 17th, 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
2
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu
3
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
4
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Related stock quotes

Achillion Pharmaceutical.. 2.660 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

11:10
Net Asset Value(s)
11:00
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
11:00
Achillion to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
10:38
Net Asset Value(s)
10:36
Net Asset Value(s)
10:29
Net Asset Value(s)
10:23
Derivatives: Changes to derivatives on MAERSK (28/19)
10:18
Net Asset Value(s)
10:17
Erria A/S - Observation status

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 11:33:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-08 12:33:16 - 2019-03-08 11:33:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY