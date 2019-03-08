Achillion to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients and families affected by complement-mediated diseases, today announced that Joseph Truitt, President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Di Donato, Chief Financial Officer of Achillion will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL.

The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, https://ir.achillion.com . The audio recording will be archived for 60 days following the live presentation. Please connect to Achillion's website several minutes prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing its oral, small molecule, complement system inhibitors into late-stage development and commercialization. Each of the product candidates in the Company’s portfolio was discovered in its laboratories and is wholly owned. Achillion is initially focusing its drug development activities on alternative pathway-mediated diseases where there are no approved therapies or where existing therapies are inadequate for patients. Initial indications being evaluated for its compounds include paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN). To advance its investigational drugs into phase 3 and commercialization, the Company plans to work closely with key stakeholders including patients, payors, regulators and healthcare professionals. More information is available at https://www.achillion.com.

Investors:

Brian Di Donato

Chief Financial Officer

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel. (215) 709-3032

bdidonato@achillion.com

Media: Jon Pappas

Media Relations

W2O Group

Tel. (646) 847-0303

jpappas@w2ogroup.com