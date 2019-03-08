Alphatec Announces Participation At Canaccord and Cowen Investor Conferences in March

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), today announced it will present at two healthcare investor conferences as follows:

ATEC will present at the Cowen 39 th Annual Healthcare conference, located at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. The Company’s live presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 11 at 11:20 a.m. A copy of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com. The conference will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen52/alph/ . The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

ATEC will also present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference, located at The Bally Hotel, Las Vegas. The Company's live presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. A copy of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com. The conference will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord33/alph/ . The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

Pat Miles, ATEC’s Chairman and CEO, will provide a business overview during the live presentations. Management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company that designs, develops and markets spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders associated with disease and degeneration, congenital deformities, and trauma. The Company markets its products in the U.S. via independent sales agents and a direct sales force.

Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen

ir@atecspine.com

(760) 494-6790

Company Contact:

Jeff Black

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ir@atecspine.com