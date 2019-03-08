Arthur Scutro, Jr., finalist in the Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards 2019

New York, NY, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arthur M. Scutro, Jr., who has served as a Trustee for the entire First Investors Funds complex since 2006 and its Chairman since January 2013, is a finalist in the “Small Board Trustee of the Year” category in the Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards 2019. This year marks the 26th anniversary of these awards which serve as the highest honor that fund management, professionals and firms can achieve for their performance and contributions to the industry.

The Small Board Trustee of the Year category recognizes board directors that oversee less than $20 billion in assets for outstanding accomplishments working with their own board or with the mutual fund industry in general.

“Mr. Scutro has always put the interests of fund shareholders first, while at the same time fostering an environment of collegiality and cooperation among Board members and management to achieve common goals,” said Blake Moore, President, North American Asset Management at Foresters Financial.

As the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Scutro oversaw all fund actions within the First Investors Funds platform during 2018, a year which was truly transformative for the fund family. Embarking on a holistic fund optimization initiative labeled “FIMCO 2.0”*, the fund complex underwent a series of sweeping changes designed to better position the First Investors Funds as more focused and competitive offerings for shareholders.

The Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards 2019 will take place on April 11, 2019, at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York, NY.

*FIMCO is the acronym for Foresters Investment Management Company, Inc., subsidiary of Foresters Financial Holding Company, Inc.

