07/03/2019 23:53:21

Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend

BASSETT, Va., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:  BSET) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.125 per share of outstanding common stock payable on May 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2019.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality home furnishings. With 102 company- and licensee-owned stores, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. The most significant growth opportunity for Bassett continues to be the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy includes custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within 30 days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally.  For more information, visit the Company’s website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

J. Michael Daniel, Senior Vice

President and Chief Financial 

Officer

(276) 629-6614 - Investors

Peter D. Morrison, Vice President

of Communications

(276) 629-6387 – Media

Bassett_Logo.jpg

Related content
15 Feb - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Cloudera, Domta..
17 Jan - 
Bassett Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results
25 Oct - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Watts Water Tec..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07 Mar BSET
Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend
15 Feb RHI
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Cloudera, Domtar, NextEra Energy Partners, LP, Benefitfocus, Robert Half International, and Bassett Furniture Industries — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
17 Jan BSET
Bassett Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results
25 Oct CSCO
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Watts Water Technologies, The Western Union, Take-Two Interactive Software, Bassett Furniture Industries, Twilio, and Cisco — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
04 Oct BSET
Bassett Announces Quarterly Dividend & Increases Share Repurchase Plan
27 Sep BSET
Bassett Announces Fiscal Third Quarter Results
05 Sep ITCI
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Intra-Cellular Therapies, The, Bassett Furniture Industries, NVE, Equity Bancshares, and Cable One — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
15 Aug AKAO
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Northeast, Hurco Companies, PGT, Bassett Furniture Industries, Insys Therapeutics, and Achaogen — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12 Jul BSET
Bassett Increases Quarterly Dividend
28 Jun BSET
Bassett Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
3
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper
4
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors

Related stock quotes

Bassett Furniture Indust.. 18.18 0.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

00:12
Lilis Energy Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results and Provides 2019 Outlook and Guidance
00:09
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tyme Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TYME
00:06
CENTURYLINK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL
00:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XXII
00:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)
07 Mar
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX
07 Mar
Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 00:31:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 01:31:23 - 2019-03-08 00:31:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY