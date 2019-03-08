Boost Your Game, Enhance Your Shot

BEIJING, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meizu Technology officially released its latest smartphone Note9 in Beijing, available starting from RMB 1398. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform, 48-megapixel dual-camera, a 6.2-inch display, Note9 will define a new level of the gaming experience for mid-ranged phones and become a benchmark of its kind.

Design: Waterdrop Notch & LCD Display

MEIZU DESIGN means everything customized for the best. To uphold this belief, Meizu spent 800 million yuan on making a unique waterdrop notch as short as 3.06mm for the Note9. Although packed with a 20MP front camera, which is the same customized for its latest Flagship Meizu 16th, the Note9 further narrows down the upper and bottom screen edges, reaching a screen ratio of 89.23%. This is record-breaking for the Meizu Note series. The composite material and gloss porcelain process used on Note9 better integrates the bezel and the back, which give it a look and touch very close to high-ended unibody phones. Equipped with an eye-catching and handy 6.2-inch LCD display, the Note9 comes with three color options: black, white, and luster blue.

Performance: Premiere of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 in China

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 8-core mobile platform enables the greatest performance upgrade for the Meizu Note series. In addition to 60% performance upgrade brought by the Kryo 460 architecture, Meizu Note9 also goes with two customized cores, based on ARM Cortex A76, to handle gaming and other highly demanding tasks. The 11-nanometer technology plus the smart balance of workload between cores also facilitates its impressive power-saving performance.

Meizu develops a smart GPU scheduling technology named Hyper Gaming, together with Game Mode 3.0 proudly presented by Flyme, to secure steady and smooth graphics performance during games on the Note9. Lags in games are reduced by 90%, and the start-up speed is accelerated by 30%. Optimized for the best gaming experience, Meizu Note9 gives game enthusiasts the most bang for the buck.

Camera: 48MP Benchmark for Midrange

The Meizu Note series already established a reputation for camera capabilities, and now the Note9 makes a new benchmark with a 48MP+5MP dual-camera. A brand new 48MP Samsung GM1 CMOS main camera, together with a customized 5MP deep-view camera, boasts a golden duo for mid-range phones of the year. With 48MP LED and 4-in-1 1.6-μm big pixels, every snapshot delivers razor-sharp clarity. Arcsoft algorithm and f/1.7 large aperture lighten every shade of dimness in your perfect shot. Under “Super Night Sight Mode”, the Note9 can make your snapshot without a tripod as beautiful as a pro-shot, delivering crystal-clear night vision on a midrange budget.

Meizu Note9’s super small customized 20MP front camera, powered by Arcsoft and Flyme beautification algorithms, smartly analyses and records the best beauty effect that matches each face the most.

Battery Life: Lasting throughout a Day

The powerful battery of Note series is back! Big battery or rapid charging? Meizu Note9 has both. Packed with a 4000mAh battery on an 8.65mm slim body, and 18 W mCharge, the Note9 boasts 14 hours of long standby duration, easily lasting one whole day even under intensive usage. Driven by inherently energy-efficient Android P system and power-saving 11nm processor, Meizu Note9 can squeeze every last drop of energy to power itself. With the fast-charging technology “mCharge” developed over the years by Meizu, the Note9 can be fully and safely charged in 90 minutes, delivering a rapid-charging experience with great safety.

