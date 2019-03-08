08/03/2019 16:52:43

Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground at Treviso, a Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes has broken ground on 1.29 acres in Southwest Anaheim, Calif., to begin building Treviso, a gated community offering 22 three-story townhomes. Brandywine is scheduled to begin model construction in March and plans to open in the summer of 2019.

“This beautiful, tranquil, enclave is perfect for families and young professionals, offering homes that blend intimate Spanish-style architecture with the contemporary functionality people need today,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “Treviso’s location in the vibrant city of Anaheim, which offers excellent employment opportunities and so much to do, can’t be beat.”

Located at 3315 Lincoln Avenue, Treviso is close to Angel Stadium, Honda Center, Anaheim GardenWalk, Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland. Danbrook Elementary School and Orangeview Junior High School are nearby.

Treviso will feature 1,608- to 2,240-square-foot Spanish-style townhomes that will include energy-efficient tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, double-strength glass windows, state-of-the-art communication and networking systems.

Master suites will come with spacious walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry. Some units will have private yards, and the community will include a pocket park.

To receive more information on Treviso, homebuyers can sign up for the interest list here.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with 25 years of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed more than 60 infill communities of all sizes totaling $1.2 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community.

www.brandywine-homes.com

. Social media:

Facebook

,

Twitter

,

LinkedIn

,

YouTube

and

Brandywine Blog

.

Media Contacts: Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter  949-748-0542  vshowalter@antonpr.com

Genevieve Anton  714-544-6503  ganton@antonpr.com

54581_BrandywineHomes_logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
15:10
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
36
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
00:27
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
28
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
14:23
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
16
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Latest news

17:16
BNP Paribas and Bank of the West Celebrate International Women’s Day With UN Women’s ‘HeForShe’ Movement at the BNP Paribas Open
17:15
Holding(s) in Company
17:07
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 47/19
17:01
Marcus Hiles on the Wine Industry - A New Type of Disruption
17:00
(AVEO) AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Final Deadline: April 26, 2019
17:00
(DPLO) Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action & Deadline: April 25, 2019
17:00
Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Deadline: April 29, 2019
17:00
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Upcoming Deadline: April 25, 2019
17:00
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 26, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 17:38:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-08 18:38:08 - 2019-03-08 17:38:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY