Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground at Treviso, a Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes has broken ground on 1.29 acres in Southwest Anaheim, Calif., to begin building Treviso , a gated community offering 22 three-story townhomes. Brandywine is scheduled to begin model construction in March and plans to open in the summer of 2019.

“This beautiful, tranquil, enclave is perfect for families and young professionals, offering homes that blend intimate Spanish-style architecture with the contemporary functionality people need today,” said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. “Treviso’s location in the vibrant city of Anaheim, which offers excellent employment opportunities and so much to do, can’t be beat.”

Located at 3315 Lincoln Avenue, Treviso is close to Angel Stadium, Honda Center, Anaheim GardenWalk, Knott’s Berry Farm and Disneyland. Danbrook Elementary School and Orangeview Junior High School are nearby.

Treviso will feature 1,608- to 2,240-square-foot Spanish-style townhomes that will include energy-efficient tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, double-strength glass windows, state-of-the-art communication and networking systems.

Master suites will come with spacious walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens will include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry. Some units will have private yards, and the community will include a pocket park.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with 25 years of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California’s oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed more than 60 infill communities of all sizes totaling $1.2 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community.

