Byzen Digital Inc. Appoints Anthony Rose as Head of New UK Division, Startup Outreach

NEW YORK, NY, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – March 8, 2019 - Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today appointed Anthony Rose as Head one of new UK division, Startup Outreach.

A LinkedIn influencer, business development professional and author based in Manchester, UK, Anthony is well connected to business and start-up communities in London, as well as the wider UK.

This appointment marks a significant milestone in establishing Byzen Digital’s Startup Outreach program, which is set to be a source of potential mergers and acquisitions targets to the Company.

Commenting on the appointment, Byzen Digital COO, Tom Beckett, said, “We are immensely pleased to welcome Anthony to the Byzen Digital team. We have worked closely with Anthony over the past year to strengthen the Company’s ties to the UK’s vibrant startup community and his input has been invaluable in establishing Byzen Digital’s foothold in the space. We look forward to working with Anthony to build and strengthen that success, and to developing a nationally recognised startup brand. By identifying and nurturing high-growth opportunities, our outreach division plays a central role in Byzen Digital’s strategy as the company secures its position in the tech M&A space.”

Anthony Rose added, “Start-up activity in the UK is at record levels and there is no better time to be involved. With so much bright talent working on innovative tech to solve tough commercial and social challenges, the UK’s startup communities are a rich source of innovation. I’m incredibly excited to work with Byzen Digital at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth.”

  

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a high-growth organization focused on mergers and acquisitions in the tech space.

Originally formed to service the growing blockchain sector, the company’s scope has quickly grown beyond its initial focus to incorporate start-ups and Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) from the wider tech arena including cybersecurity, data storage, cloud-tech, analytics, software and digital applications. 

The Byzen Digital family provides vital strategic insight, global funding access and a robust corporate structure to support its incorporated ventures in positioning concepts for global success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. he company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Chris Percy

President

Byzen Digital Inc.

chris.p@byzendigital.com

Investors:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

646-762-4518

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

