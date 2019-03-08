08/03/2019 17:00:00

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 26, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CVS securities between May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (2) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 20, 2019, CVS announced the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results and provided 2019 full year guidance.  CVS advised investors that adjusted earnings in 2019 would be $6.68 to $6.88 per share, compared with the $7.36 average of market estimates, citing rising costs and poor results related to the Company’s 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.  Following this news, CVS’s stock dropped $5.66 per share, or slightly over 8%, to close at $64.22 per share on February 20, 2019.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a CVS shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvs. You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. You have until April 16, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

