Derivatives: Changes to derivatives on MAERSK (28/19)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will implement three changes to derivatives on MAERSK. The first two changes mentioned below will take effect on the ex-date of the anticipated adjustment due to the share distribution in MAERSK, currently expected to be April 4, 2019, as communicated in Exchange Notice 27/19. The third change mentioned below is effective immediately.

1. Change of Size of the Contract Base

As of the above mentioned ex-date, when new options and futures series on MAERSK are listed, the size of the contract base of such series will be 10 shares (currently 1). Please note that this will apply only to new series on MAERSK listed on or after the above mentioned ex-date, and it will have no impact on the Basket Contracts which will be listed as a result of the adjustment. For the sake of clarity, such basket contracts will have a contract size of 2 Maersk Drilling shares and 1 Maersk share.

2. Change of maximum transaction fee per options contract

As of the above mentioned ex-date, in light of the change of the size of the contract base, the maximum transaction fee per options contract, for non-Market Makers, will be changed to DKK 140 (from DKK 14) for options on MAERSK. The transaction fee per contract as stated in the Fee List (appendix 3 of the Rules and Regulations) will remain at 0.75% of the premium value per contract, but the maximum fee per contract will be DKK 140 instead of DKK 14.

For the sake of clarity, the maximum transaction fee per Basket Contract will remain unchanged at DKK 14, and also the Market Maker transaction fee per contract will remain unchanged.

3. Postponed listing of series with expiry in March 2020

Effective immediately, the listing of the options and futures series on MAERSK with expiry in March 2020 will be postponed until the ex-date of the anticipated adjustment. This means that these series will not be listed as of next week, and will instead be listed on or after the above mentioned ex-date.

For further details please see the attached file.