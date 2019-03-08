08/03/2019 09:30:00

Discover Ireland’s best kept secret at the Abbey and Central Hotels

LONDON, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With miles of rugged coastline and a plethora of intriguing historical landmarks, County Donegal has long been known as a beautiful wilderness, filled with the remnants of bygone days. While it is still largely overlooked in favour of larger regions such as Dublin and Cork, a handful of shrewd travellers have begun to discover the charms of this pretty county and its namesake town, Donegal.

Nestled in the mouth of Donegal Bay, this charming harbour community is picturesque yet lively. It is ideally located for those wanting to explore the 2,500km Wild Atlantic Way, the towering granite walls of the Slieve League – the highest sea cliffs in Europe – or the famous Killybegs fishing port, one of the most popular in Ireland.

At the very tip of Donegal Bay, boasting panoramic views across to the Bluestack Mountains, are the Abbey and Central Hotels. In the latest issue of Business Destinations magazine, readers can discover more about these two stunning properties, each of which are bastions of traditional Irish hospitality. From traditional folk music in the duo’s lively bars, to blissful massages in the Central Hotel’s Sabai Treatment Room, adventure and relaxation can be found in equal measure.

As is expected from a coastal town, locally caught seafood is a speciality, and guests are spoilt for choice in the Abbey and Central hotel restaurants. The Market House Restaurant at the Abbey is famous for its fresh fish and ‘steak on the stone’ – an 8oz Irish prime fillet – while Chapman’s Restaurant at the Central offers a quintessentially Irish afternoon tea, complete with traditional buttermilk scones.

Their central location makes the Abbey and Central Hotels the perfect base for discovering Donegal and the surrounding area. Visitors may saunter around the Bank Walk, take a short stroll into Donegal’s town centre to pick up some signature tweed or travel by waterbus to discover the seal colony on Seal Island.

To find out more about these outstanding properties, pick up the latest issue of Business Destinations magazine, available in print and online now.

www.businessdestinations.com

.

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com

BD_Long.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
00:27
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
24
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
2
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu
3
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
5
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)

Latest news

09:30
Discover Ireland’s best kept secret at the Abbey and Central Hotels
09:04
Net Asset Value(s)
09:00
Hyperscale Operator Capex Jumps 43% in 2018 while Telco Spending Remains Flat
08:56
Net Asset Value(s)
08:55
Net Asset Value(s)
08:55
Net Asset Value(s)
08:55
Net Asset Value(s)
08:54
Net Asset Value(s)
08:54
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 09:58:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 10:58:37 - 2019-03-08 09:58:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY