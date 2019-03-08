Discover Ireland’s best kept secret at the Abbey and Central Hotels

LONDON, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With miles of rugged coastline and a plethora of intriguing historical landmarks, County Donegal has long been known as a beautiful wilderness, filled with the remnants of bygone days. While it is still largely overlooked in favour of larger regions such as Dublin and Cork, a handful of shrewd travellers have begun to discover the charms of this pretty county and its namesake town, Donegal.

Nestled in the mouth of Donegal Bay, this charming harbour community is picturesque yet lively. It is ideally located for those wanting to explore the 2,500km Wild Atlantic Way, the towering granite walls of the Slieve League – the highest sea cliffs in Europe – or the famous Killybegs fishing port, one of the most popular in Ireland.

At the very tip of Donegal Bay, boasting panoramic views across to the Bluestack Mountains, are the Abbey and Central Hotels. In the latest issue of Business Destinations magazine, readers can discover more about these two stunning properties, each of which are bastions of traditional Irish hospitality. From traditional folk music in the duo’s lively bars, to blissful massages in the Central Hotel’s Sabai Treatment Room, adventure and relaxation can be found in equal measure.

As is expected from a coastal town, locally caught seafood is a speciality, and guests are spoilt for choice in the Abbey and Central hotel restaurants. The Market House Restaurant at the Abbey is famous for its fresh fish and ‘steak on the stone’ – an 8oz Irish prime fillet – while Chapman’s Restaurant at the Central offers a quintessentially Irish afternoon tea, complete with traditional buttermilk scones.

Their central location makes the Abbey and Central Hotels the perfect base for discovering Donegal and the surrounding area. Visitors may saunter around the Bank Walk, take a short stroll into Donegal’s town centre to pick up some signature tweed or travel by waterbus to discover the seal colony on Seal Island.

To find out more about these outstanding properties, pick up the latest issue of Business Destinations magazine, available in print and online now.

www.businessdestinations.com .

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com