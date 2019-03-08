08/03/2019 22:34:47

Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, March 8, 2019, Dolby Laboratories’ Women’s Employee Network Group (WE) celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD), a global movement dedicated to the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. WE members in Beijing, San Francisco, Sydney, and Valbonne, France hosted a variety of events aligned with this year's IWD theme #BalanceForBetter. Photo credit: Kali Edwards.

Media Contact: Gentry Bennett gentry.bennett@dolby.com 513.253.5033

