08/03/2019

ENTOUCH Promotes Linda Dres to Chief Financial Officer

Richardson, Texas, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  ENTOUCH, the industry-leader of dynamic smart building solutions, today announced the promotion of Linda Dres to Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer, Dres will be directly responsible for ENTOUCH’s finance and administrative functions.

“Linda is a valued member of the executive team and our ENTOUCH family” said Greg Fasullo, Chief Executive Officer. “In her new role, Linda will continue to lead our finance team in support of our rapid growth.”

Since joining ENTOUCH in 2015 as the Director of Finance, Linda has help guide the company’s financial strategy while ensuring transparency of the financial performance of ENTOUCH.

“Our future is bright and I appreciate the opportunities ENTOUCH has provided to me,” said Dres. “I am excited to assume the CFO position and continue to devote my full energy to leading the finance and administrative team in support of ENTOUCH’s ongoing growth.”

 

About ENTOUCH

 Founded in Richardson, Texas in 2008, ENTOUCH™ is a technology company that leverages facility asset and energy intelligence solutions to accurately assess and control energy consumption and expenditure. The company’s award winning ENTOUCH 360™ platform provides a dedicated team of facility management and energy experts who utilize leading-edge software, best-in-class hardware and predictive or “targeted” analytics to improve operational efficiencies, significantly reduce energy consumption and maximize energy savings.

 

TOM KAY

ENTOUCH

2149129205

TOM.KAY@ENTOUCHCONTROLS.COM

