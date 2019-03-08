Era Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Announces Sale of Dart Joint Venture

HOUSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Era Group Inc. (NYSE: ERA) today reported net loss attributable to the Company for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (“current quarter”) of $5.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, on operating revenues of $52.0 million compared to net income of $31.3 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, on operating revenues of $54.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 (“preceding quarter”). The Company reported net income attributable to the Company of $13.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018 (“current year”) on operating revenues of $221.7 million compared to net loss of $28.2 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, on operating revenues of $231.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 (“prior year”).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) was $4.6 million in the current quarter compared to $51.5 million in the preceding quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude losses on asset dispositions and special items was $6.3 million in the current quarter compared to $9.8 million in the preceding quarter. Losses on asset dispositions were $0.7 million in the current quarter compared to $0.1 million in the preceding quarter. Special items in the current quarter consisted of a $1.0 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter. Special items in the preceding quarter consisted of $42.0 million in litigation settlement proceeds and $0.2 million in non-routine professional service fees related to the settled litigation.

“We expect offshore helicopter market activity in 2019 to vary considerably by geographic region, with Mexico and the Guyana-Suriname basin representing two of the bright spots,” said Chris Bradshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Era Group Inc. “The supply and demand balance has tightened meaningfully for certain helicopter types, and our dry-leasing activities have benefited from these improved market conditions. From the beginning of October 2018 through February 2019, we placed five helicopters on new lease contracts with third party operators.”

Sale of Dart Joint Venture

On March 7, 2019, the Company in conjunction with its 50% joint venture partner entered into an agreement to sell its Dart Holding Company Ltd. joint venture ("Dart"). The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. At closing, the Company expects to receive cash proceeds, including repayment of a related party note receivable, of approximately $40 million. The Company's tax basis in Dart was $23.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

"We are very pleased with the value received for our 50% equity interest in Dart, and we wish the Dart team well as they move forward with the new owners," said Bradshaw. “We continue to believe that our strong balance sheet and cash flow profile present multiple opportunities to create value for Era shareholders during the expected market recovery.”

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues were $2.6 million lower in the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter primarily due to lower utilization of helicopters in oil and gas operations and the conclusion of a search and rescue contract. These decreases were partially offset by higher dry-leasing revenues due to new lease contracts that commenced in the current quarter.

Operating expenses were $0.5 million higher compared to the preceding quarter primarily due to an increase in repairs and maintenance expenses. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in personnel and other operating expenses.

Administrative and general expenses were $0.6 million higher compared to the preceding quarter.

The Company disposed of one H225 heavy helicopter via a sales-type lease and disposed of capital parts for a net loss of $0.7 million in the current quarter.

Income tax benefit was $1.6 million in the current quarter primarily due to pre-tax losses. Income tax expense was $7.9 million in the preceding quarter primarily due to the recognition of litigation settlement proceeds.

Calendar Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the current quarter were $5.5 million lower compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (“prior year quarter”) primarily due to lower utilization of light and medium helicopters in oil and gas operations, the weakening of the Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar, and the conclusion of a search and rescue contract. These decreases were partially offset by higher utilization of heavy helicopters in oil and gas operations in the current quarter.

Operating expenses were $7.3 million lower compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to decreased repairs and maintenance and personnel expenses and the accounting for a Tax Special Regularization Program (“PERT”) in Brazil in the prior year quarter.

Administrative and general expenses were $1.5 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to the absence of professional service fees related to litigation that has now been settled.

EBITDA was $4.6 million in the current quarter compared to $2.0 million in the prior year quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude losses on asset dispositions and special items was $6.3 million in the current quarter compared to $6.9 million in the prior year quarter. Losses on asset dispositions were $0.7 million in the current quarter compared to $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. Special items in the current quarter consisted of a $1.0 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter. Special items in the prior year quarter consisted of $2.2 million in non-routine professional services fees related to now settled litigation, $2.0 million in non-cash charges related to the Company’s Brazil subsidiary entering the PERT program and $0.2 million of other non-cash charges.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $0.6 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to assets that became fully depreciated subsequent to the prior year quarter.

Interest income was $0.7 million higher in the current quarter primarily due to interest earned on sales-type leases of H225 helicopters.

Interest expense was $1.7 million lower in the current quarter primarily due to lower debt balances.

Income tax benefit was $1.6 million in the current quarter primarily due to pre-tax losses. Income tax benefit was $74.6 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to adjustments related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $5.8 million in the current quarter compared to net income attributable to the Company of $61.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Full Year Results

Operating revenues were $9.6 million lower in the current year primarily due to lower utilization of light helicopters in oil and gas operations, the absence of flightseeing revenues following the sale of the Company's flightseeing assets in early 2018, the weakening of the Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar, lower dry-leasing revenues, and the end of certain emergency response services contracts. These decreases were partially offset by higher utilization of heavy helicopters servicing U.S. oil and gas operations.

Operating expenses were $15.9 million lower in the current year primarily due to a reduction in headcount, lower repairs and maintenance expenses, the accounting for PERT in the prior year, and the absence of expenses related to flightseeing activities.

Administrative and general expenses were $3.0 million higher in the current year primarily due to an increase in professional services fees related to litigation that has now been settled, partially offset by decreases in compensation and other administrative and general costs.

EBITDA was $69.0 million in the current year compared to negative $89.5 million in the prior year. EBITDA adjusted to exclude gains on asset dispositions and special items was $37.5 million in the current year compared to $31.2 million in the prior year. Gains on asset dispositions were $1.6 million in the current year compared to $4.5 million in the prior year. Special items in the current year consisted of $42.0 million in litigation settlement proceeds, $11.2 million in non-routine professional services fees related to the settled litigation, a $1.0 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Company's last remaining H225 helicopter, and a $0.2 million gain on the extinguishment of debt related to a previously settled tax dispute in Brazil. Special items in the prior year consisted of non-cash impairment charges of $117.0 million related to the impairment of the Company’s H225 helicopters, $5.5 million in non-routine professional services fees related to now settled litigation, $2.0 million in non-cash charges related to the Company’s Brazil subsidiary entering the PERT program, $0.6 million of severance-related expenses due to changes in senior management and $0.2 million of other non-cash charges.

Depreciation expense was $6.2 million lower in the current year primarily due to lower depreciation on the H225 helicopters following their impairment in the prior year, the subsequent sale of most of these helicopters during the current year, and certain assets becoming fully depreciated subsequent to the prior year.

Interest income was $1.3 million higher in the current year primarily due to interest earned on sales-type leases of H225 helicopters.

Interest expense was $1.6 million lower in the current year primarily due to accounting for PERT in the prior year and lower outstanding debt balances in the current year.

Foreign currency losses were $1.0 million in the current year primarily due to the weakening of the Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar.

Income tax expense was $2.9 million in the current year primarily due to the recognition of litigation settlement proceeds. Income tax benefit was $122.7 million in the prior year primarily due to the impact of changes in U.S. income tax legislation and the impairment of the Company’s H225 helicopters.

Equity earnings were $0.8 million higher in the current year primarily due to higher earnings at Dart.

Net income attributable to the Company was $13.9 million in the current year compared to net loss of $28.2 million in the prior year. The increase in net income in the current year was primarily due to the recognition of litigation settlement proceeds and a decrease in losses recognized on impairment.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $50.8 million in cash balances and $124.1 million of remaining availability under its $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Facility"), for total liquidity of $174.9 million. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s senior secured leverage ratio, as defined in the Facility, was 0.3x, and the Company’s interest coverage ratio, as defined in the Facility, was 2.9x.

Capital Commitments

The Company had unfunded capital commitments of $81.1 million as of December 31, 2018, consisting primarily of orders for new helicopters. The Company may terminate all of its capital commitments without further liability other than aggregate liquidated damages of $2.1 million.

Included in these capital commitments are agreements to purchase three AW189 heavy helicopters and five AW169 light twin helicopters. The AW189 helicopters are scheduled to be delivered in 2019 and 2020. Delivery dates for the AW169 helicopters have not been determined. In addition, the Company had outstanding options to purchase up to ten additional AW189 helicopters. If these options are exercised, the helicopters would be scheduled for delivery in 2020 and 2021.

About Era Group

Era is one of the largest helicopter operators in the world and the longest serving helicopter transport operator in the U.S. In addition to servicing its U.S. customers, Era provides helicopters and related services to customers and third-party helicopter operators in other countries, including Brazil, Colombia, India, Mexico, Spain and Suriname. Era’s helicopters are primarily used to transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. In addition, Era’s helicopters are used to perform emergency response services, firefighting, utility, VIP transport and other services. Era also provides a variety of operating lease solutions and technical fleet support to third party operators.

ERA GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) Operating revenues $ 52,016 $ 57,531 $ 221,676 $ 231,321 Costs and expenses: Operating 37,018 44,367 151,523 167,446 Administrative and general 9,412 10,881 45,126 42,092 Depreciation and amortization 9,530 10,101 39,541 45,736 Total costs and expenses 55,960 65,349 236,190 255,274 Gains (losses) on asset dispositions, net (694 ) (541 ) 1,575 4,507 Litigation settlement proceeds — — 42,000 — Loss on impairment (991 ) — (991 ) (117,018 ) Operating income (loss) (5,629 ) (8,359 ) 28,070 (136,464 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 818 119 2,042 760 Interest expense (3,485 ) (5,143 ) (15,131 ) (16,763 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 77 (130 ) (1,018 ) (226 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — 175 — Other, net 33 17 54 (12 ) Total other income (expense) (2,557 ) (5,137 ) (13,878 ) (16,241 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings (8,186 ) (13,496 ) 14,192 (152,705 ) Income tax expense (benefit), net (1,609 ) (74,599 ) 2,940 (122,665 ) Income (loss) before equity earnings (6,577 ) 61,103 11,252 (30,040 ) Equity earnings, net of tax 629 356 2,206 1,425 Net income (loss) (5,948 ) 61,459 13,458 (28,615 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary 154 235 464 454 Net income (loss) attributable to Era Group Inc. $ (5,794 ) $ 61,694 $ 13,922 $ (28,161 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.27 ) $ 2.89 $ 0.64 $ (1.36 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.27 ) $ 2.89 $ 0.64 $ (1.36 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 21,251,638 20,893,600 21,167,550 20,760,530 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 21,251,638 20,905,020 21,180,490 20,760,530 EBITDA $ 4,640 $ 1,985 $ 69,028 $ (89,541 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,631 $ 6,343 $ 39,026 $ 35,749 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Gains $ 6,325 $ 6,884 $ 37,451 $ 31,242

ERA GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Operating revenues $ 52,016 $ 54,610 $ 57,728 $ 57,322 $ 57,531 Costs and expenses: Operating 37,018 36,513 40,332 37,660 44,367 Administrative and general 9,412 8,837 14,806 12,071 10,881 Depreciation and amortization 9,530 9,541 10,116 10,354 10,101 Total costs and expenses 55,960 54,891 65,254 60,085 65,349 Gains (losses) on asset dispositions, net (694 ) (148 ) (1,997 ) 4,414 (541 ) Litigation settlement proceeds — 42,000 — — — Loss on impairment (991 ) — — — — Operating income (loss) (5,629 ) 41,571 (9,523 ) 1,651 (8,359 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 818 732 346 146 119 Interest expense (3,485 ) (3,549 ) (3,521 ) (4,576 ) (5,143 ) Foreign currency gains (losses), net 77 (94 ) (1,075 ) 74 (130 ) Gains on debt extinguishment — — — 175 — Other, net 33 15 14 (8 ) 17 Total other income (expense) (2,557 ) (2,896 ) (4,236 ) (4,189 ) (5,137 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense and equity earnings (8,186 ) 38,675 (13,759 ) (2,538 ) (13,496 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,609 ) 7,861 (2,574 ) (738 ) (74,599 ) Income (loss) before equity earnings (6,577 ) 30,814 (11,185 ) (1,800 ) 61,103 Equity earnings, net of tax 629 465 669 443 356 Net income (loss) (5,948 ) 31,279 (10,516 ) (1,357 ) 61,459 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary 154 10 137 163 235 Net income (loss) attributable to Era Group Inc. $ (5,794 ) $ 31,289 $ (10,379 ) $ (1,194 ) $ 61,694 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.27 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 2.89 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.27 ) $ 1.44 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 2.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 21,251,638 21,215,576 21,199,280 21,003,777 20,893,600 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 21,251,638 21,239,189 21,199,280 21,003,777 20,905,020 EBITDA $ 4,640 $ 51,498 $ 201 $ 12,689 $ 1,985 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,631 $ 9,678 $ 7,347 $ 16,370 $ 6,343 Adjusted EBITDA excluding Gains $ 6,325 $ 9,826 $ 9,344 $ 11,956 $ 6,884

ERA GROUP INC. OPERATING REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Oil and gas: (1) U.S. $ 33,876 $ 35,473 $ 37,771 $ 36,536 $ 35,063 International 13,357 13,665 14,160 15,617 16,163 Total oil and gas 47,233 49,138 51,931 52,153 51,226 Dry-leasing (2) 2,938 2,716 3,256 2,572 3,680 Emergency response (3) 1,845 2,756 2,541 2,597 2,625 $ 52,016 $ 54,610 $ 57,728 $ 57,322 $ 57,531

FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (4) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Oil and gas: (1) U.S. 5,235 6,132 6,991 5,705 5,967 International 2,410 2,288 2,185 2,296 2,218 Total oil and gas 7,645 8,420 9,176 8,001 8,185 Emergency Response (3) 90 108 95 100 110 7,735 8,528 9,271 8,101 8,295

____________________

Primarily oil and gas services, but also includes revenues and flight hours from utility services, such as firefighting, and VIP transport. Includes certain property rental income that was previously in emergency response services and oil and gas lines of service. Includes revenues and flight hours from search and rescue ("SAR") and air medical services. Does not include hours flown by helicopters in our dry-leasing line of service.

ERA GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,753 $ 47,631 $ 15,057 $ 16,553 $ 13,583 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 37,109 39,488 39,286 38,700 38,964 Tax receivables 3,187 3,117 3,206 3,466 2,829 Other 2,343 2,701 1,451 4,168 1,623 Inventories, net 20,673 20,157 20,864 20,830 21,112 Prepaid expenses 1,807 2,367 2,548 2,804 1,203 Escrow deposits — — — — 3,250 Total current assets 115,872 115,461 82,412 86,521 82,564 Property and equipment 917,161 927,477 923,249 949,064 972,942 Accumulated depreciation (317,967 ) (314,736 ) (305,745 ) (297,341 ) (299,028 ) Net property and equipment 599,194 612,741 617,504 651,723 673,914 Equity investments and advances 27,112 26,600 30,982 30,445 30,056 Intangible assets 1,107 1,111 1,115 1,118 1,122 Other assets 21,578 18,421 18,680 4,798 4,441 Total assets $ 764,863 $ 774,334 $ 750,693 $ 774,605 $ 792,097 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,161 $ 10,438 $ 17,246 $ 11,084 $ 16,421 Accrued wages and benefits 9,267 8,605 7,516 6,530 8,264 Accrued interest 569 3,404 545 3,485 606 Accrued income taxes 973 2,993 40 46 28 Current portion of long-term debt 2,058 2,158 2,257 2,296 2,736 Accrued other taxes 1,268 2,396 1,965 1,856 1,810 Accrued contingencies 630 1,014 946 892 859 Other current liabilities 878 1,033 3,224 3,166 1,720 Total current liabilities 28,804 32,041 33,739 29,355 32,444 Long-term debt 160,217 160,476 172,787 188,470 202,174 Deferred income taxes 108,357 108,138 103,303 105,865 106,598 Other liabilities 747 1,753 1,350 1,596 1,434 Total liabilities 298,125 302,408 311,179 325,286 342,650 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,302 3,456 3,466 3,603 3,766 Equity: Era Group Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 219 219 219 219 215 Additional paid-in capital 447,298 447,013 445,885 445,174 443,944 Retained earnings 18,285 24,079 (7,210 ) 3,169 4,363 Treasury shares, at cost (2,476 ) (2,951 ) (2,951 ) (2,951 ) (2,951 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 110 110 105 105 110 Total equity 463,436 468,470 436,048 445,716 445,681 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 764,863 $ 774,334 $ 750,693 $ 774,605 $ 792,097

The Company’s management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of our business. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest (includes interest income and interest expense), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occur during the reported period, as noted below. We include EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude gains on dispositions (in thousands).

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Net Income $ (5,948 ) $ 31,279 $ (10,516 ) $ (1,357 ) $ 61,459 $ 13,458 $ (28,615 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,530 9,541 10,116 10,354 10,101 39,541 45,736 Interest income (818 ) (732 ) (346 ) (146 ) (119 ) (2,042 ) (760 ) Interest expense 3,485 3,549 3,521 4,576 5,143 15,131 16,763 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,609 ) 7,861 (2,574 ) (738 ) (74,599 ) 2,940 (122,665 ) EBITDA $ 4,640 $ 51,498 $ 201 $ 12,689 $ 1,985 $ 69,028 $ (89,541 ) Special items (1) 991 (41,820 ) 7,146 3,681 4,358 (30,002 ) 125,290 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,631 $ 9,678 $ 7,347 $ 16,370 $ 6,343 $ 39,026 $ 35,749 Gains on asset dispositions, net (“Gains”) 694 148 1,997 (4,414 ) 541 (1,575 ) (4,507 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding Gains $ 6,325 $ 9,826 $ 9,344 $ 11,956 $ 6,884 $ 37,451 $ 31,242

____________________

Special items include the following:

In the three months ended December 31, 2018, a non-cash impairment charge of $1.0 million related to the impairment of the Company’s last remaining H225 helicopter;

Non-routine litigation expenses related to the H225 helicopters of $0.2 million, $7.1 million, $3.9 million, and $2.2 million, in Q3 2018, Q2 2018, Q1 2018, and Q4 2017, respectively;

In the three months ended September 30, 2018, $42.0 million in litigation settlement proceeds;

In the three months ended March 31, 2018, a $0.2 million gain on the extinguishment of debt related to a previously settled tax dispute in Brazil;

In the three months ended December 31, 2017, $2.0 million in non-cash charges related to our Brazil subsidiary entering the PERT program and $0.2 million of other non-cash items; and

In the year ended December 31, 2017, non-cash impairment charges of $117.0 million primarily related to the impairment of the Company’s H225 model helicopters, $5.5 million in non-routine professional services fees related to now settled litigation, $2.0 million in non-cash charges related to our Brazil subsidiary entering the PERT program, $0.6 million of severance-related expenses due to changes in senior management, and $0.2 million of other non-cash charges.

The Facility requires that the Company maintain certain financial ratios on a trailing four-quarter basis. The interest coverage ratio is a trailing four-quarter quotient of (i) EBITDA (as defined in the Facility) less dividends and distributions divided by (ii) interest expense. The interest coverage ratio is not a measure of operating performance or liquidity defined by GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The senior secured leverage ratio is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of total secured debt for borrowed money, capital lease obligations and guaranties of obligations of non-consolidated entities by (ii) EBITDA (as defined in the Facility). The senior secured leverage ratio is not a measure of operating performance or liquidity defined by GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. EBITDA is calculated under the Facility differently than as presented elsewhere in this release.

ERA GROUP INC. FLEET COUNTS (1) (unaudited) Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Heavy: S92 4 4 4 4 3 H225 1 2 2 9 9 AW189 4 4 4 4 4 9 10 10 17 16 Medium: AW139 36 36 36 36 36 S76 C+/C++ 5 5 5 5 5 B212 5 5 5 6 6 46 46 46 47 47 Light—twin engine: A109 7 7 7 7 7 EC135 13 15 15 15 15 EC145 — — — — 2 BK117 — — 2 2 2 BO105 3 3 3 3 3 23 25 27 27 29 Light—single engine: A119 13 13 13 13 14 AS350 17 17 17 17 26 30 30 30 30 40 Total Helicopters 108 111 113 121 132

____________________

Includes all owned, joint ventured, leased-in and managed helicopters but excludes helicopters fully paid for and delivered but not yet placed in service as of the applicable dates.