Erria A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0060101483 Erria

Erria A/S is given observation status, because the annual report states that there exists a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company’s shares or other securities in the observation segment.

For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 7 March 2019. ________________________________________________________________________________________

