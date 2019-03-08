08/03/2019 10:17:07

Erria A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:  

ISIN                             Name  

DK0060101483           Erria        

Erria A/S is given observation status, because the annual report states that there exists a material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.  

According to rule 2.7 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company’s shares or other securities in the observation segment.    

For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 7 March 2019.   ________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66      

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
00:27
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
26
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
2
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu
3
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
4
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Latest news

11:10
Net Asset Value(s)
11:00
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
11:00
Achillion to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
10:38
Net Asset Value(s)
10:36
Net Asset Value(s)
10:29
Net Asset Value(s)
10:23
Derivatives: Changes to derivatives on MAERSK (28/19)
10:18
Net Asset Value(s)
10:17
Erria A/S - Observation status

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 11:33:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 12:33:31 - 2019-03-08 11:33:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY