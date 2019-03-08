Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTW) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Weight Watchers between May 4, 2018 through February 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and subscriber retention rates; (2) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers would typically experience, made it highly unlikely that Weight Watchers would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (3) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (4) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues profits; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Weight Watchers’ business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 3, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

