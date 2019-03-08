08/03/2019 00:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WTW) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Weight Watchers between May 4, 2018 through February 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances that were driving down Weight Watchers’ new subscriber growth and subscriber retention rates; (2) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with a much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses than Weight Watchers would typically experience, made it highly unlikely that Weight Watchers would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (3) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (4) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues profits; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Weight Watchers’ business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the May 3, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
06 Mar
 
vi er jo nogle der hverken er på fb qwitter twitter insta, og hvad det ellers hedder - og heller ikk..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
3
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper
4
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
5
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors

Latest news

00:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Investment in Molson Coors Brewing Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TAP
00:09
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tyme Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TYME
00:07
Yamana Gold, Glencore and Goldcorp Enter Into an Agreement for the Integration of Agua Rica and Alumbrera
00:06
CENTURYLINK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL
00:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 22nd Century Group, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XXII
00:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)
07 Mar
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 00:31:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-08 01:31:35 - 2019-03-08 00:31:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY