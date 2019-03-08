08/03/2019 21:17:02

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Akorn investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/akorn-inc.

On February 26, 2018, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA announced that it was conducting an investigation into Akorn’s, product development, and alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements. Fresenius further stated the “consummation of the [merger] transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met.”

On this news, Akorn’s share price fell $11.63, or nearly 38%, to close at $18.65, on February 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased  Akorn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles/New York

Lesley F. Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com 

