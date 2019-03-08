Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Akorn investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/akorn-inc .

On February 26, 2018, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA announced that it was conducting an investigation into Akorn’s, product development, and alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements. Fresenius further stated the “consummation of the [merger] transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met.”

On this news, Akorn’s share price fell $11.63, or nearly 38%, to close at $18.65, on February 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

