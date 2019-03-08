08/03/2019 21:39:58

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April 2, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE) securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Astec investors have until April 2, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 24, 2018, Astec announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018 and disclosed that the Company was exiting from its contractual obligations concerning the Highland wood pellet plant in Arkansas "driven by unresolved issues, which inhibited the plant's ability to meet contractual provisions by the date required by the Company's sales contract with Highland." Therefore, the Company "agreed to pay $68 million in cash in the aggregate over the course of the next 120 days and forgive approximately $7 million in receivables." On this news, shares of Astec fell $12.59 per share or more than 20%, to close at $48.21 on July 24, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Astec, you may move the Court no later than April 2, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com 

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
00:54 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
07 Mar - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
07 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO DBVT ASTE UXIN: The Law Offices..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:39 ASTE
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
00:54 ASTE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE
07 Mar ASTE
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Astec Industries, Inc. To Contact The Firm
07 Mar ASTE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SOGO DBVT ASTE UXIN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Mar ASTE
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Astec Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ASTE
07 Mar ERIC
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Manulife Financial, Fidelity National Financial, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Ericsson, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Astec Industries — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
06 Mar AVP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, MKL, ASTE and AVP
05 Mar MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, MU, ASTE and MHLD
04 Mar GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, ASTE, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Mar ASTE
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Bloomberg, Duperreault to discuss Bermuda-US business synergies at BDA industry forum in New York City

Related stock quotes

Astec Industries Inc 38.81 0.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

21:39
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
21:33
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)
21:30
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
21:30
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Proposal
21:30
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Names New Chair of its Board of Directors
21:30
School Specialty Sets Date to Announce Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
21:27
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 22:07:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-08 23:07:53 - 2019-03-08 22:07:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY