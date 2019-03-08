08/03/2019 21:30:36

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April 12, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MHLD) securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Maiden investors have until April 12, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million. On this news, shares of Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses; (2) Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses; (3) Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Maiden, you may move the Court no later than April 12, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

www.glancylaw.com

shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

Related content
16:00 - 
(MHLD) Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Gross..
14:15 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SVXY MHLD TAP DPLO: The Law Offices ..
02:17 - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:30 MHLD
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
16:00 MHLD
(MHLD) Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019
14:15 TAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SVXY MHLD TAP DPLO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
02:17 MHLD
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Certain Officers – MHLD
05 Mar MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, MU, ASTE and MHLD
04 Mar MHLD
MHLD REMINDER: Zhang Investor Law Reminds of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD
04 Mar GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, ASTE, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Mar MHLD
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03 Mar YRCW
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Yangtze River, YRC Worldwide, Natural Health, and Maiden Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03 Mar MHLD
MHLD INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. – MHLD

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Bloomberg, Duperreault to discuss Bermuda-US business synergies at BDA industry forum in New York City

Related stock quotes

Maiden Holdings Ltd 0.8791 0.8% Stock price increasing

Latest news

21:52
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors
21:39
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
21:33
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)
21:30
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
21:30
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Proposal
21:30
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Names New Chair of its Board of Directors
21:30
School Specialty Sets Date to Announce Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 22:08:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-08 23:08:08 - 2019-03-08 22:08:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY