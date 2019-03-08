Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Availability of Schedule K-1s

HOUSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), or Hi-Crush, today announced that it has completed the 2018 tax packages for its unitholders, including Schedule K-1s. The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed via Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors section, by following the K-1 Tax Information link. Hi-Crush has also begun mailing the Schedule K-1s to unitholders, and expects to complete the process by March 15, 2019. For additional information, unitholders may also contact Hi-Crush's K-1 Tax Package Support Line, toll free at (855) 886-9765 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday, or by visiting https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/HCLP.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals, and provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major oil and gas basins in the United States. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

