Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Availability of Schedule K-1s

HOUSTON, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), or Hi-Crush, today announced that it has completed the 2018 tax packages for its unitholders, including Schedule K-1s. The tax packages are currently available online and may be accessed via Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors section, by following the K-1 Tax Information link.  Hi-Crush has also begun mailing the Schedule K-1s to unitholders, and expects to complete the process by March 15, 2019. For additional information, unitholders may also contact Hi-Crush's K-1 Tax Package Support Line, toll free at (855) 886-9765 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday, or by visiting https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/HCLP.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals, and provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major oil and gas basins in the United States. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrushpartners.com

Source: Hi-Crush Partners LP

HiCrush_LP_NoTagline_PMS 549_Medium.jpg

